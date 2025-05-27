‘Kutch Is A Hub of Trade, Commerce, and Tourism’: PM Modi Hails Kutch’s Transformation; Unveils Projects Worth ₹53,400 Crore in Bhuj

In a powerful address from Bhuj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kutch as a rising symbol of India’s development and resilience. He unveiled and laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹53,400 crore

In a powerful address from Bhuj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kutch as a rising symbol of India’s development and resilience.

In a powerful address from Bhuj on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Kutch as a rising symbol of India’s development and resilience. He unveiled and laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects worth more than ₹53,400 crore, marking another milestone in Gujarat’s development journey.

“Kutch Is Now a Hub of Trade, Commerce, and Tourism”: PM

Standing on the soil of Kutch, the Prime Minister celebrated the region’s journey from devastation to prosperity. “Today, Kutch is a major trade, commerce, and tourism hub. In the coming years, the region’s role will expand further,” said PM Modi, expressing his happiness at witnessing the transformation of Kutch over the past two decades.

He also paid heartfelt tributes to freedom fighters like Shyamji Krishna Varma and thanked Ashapura Mata for her continued blessings over the region.

Deep Personal Bond with Kutch

The Prime Minister reflected on his long-standing personal connection with Kutch. “Even before assuming the role of Chief Minister,” he recalled, “I often visited Kutch, engaging in various programs at the district office.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He spoke warmly of the people’s determination and the transformation he has witnessed, from poor living conditions to modern infrastructure and global trade.

Remembering the 2001 earthquake, which devastated Kutch, the Prime Minister praised the spirit of the people, “Kutch has demonstrated the power of hope and relentless effort in achieving remarkable success,” he said. “I had unwavering faith that Kutch would rise from the ashes, and the people made it happen.”

Green Energy Revolution in the Desert

A major highlight of his speech was Kutch’s role in India’s green energy mission. PM Modi announced the foundation stone for a green hydrogen plant in the region and hailed Kutch’s contribution, “Kutch is emerging as the world’s largest hub for green energy,” he said, calling green hydrogen the “fuel of the future.”

He mentioned Kandla as one of India’s three designated green hydrogen hubs, adding that the technology being used is fully “Made in India.”

The Khavda complex is now home to one of the world’s biggest solar projects, placing Kutch on the global energy map.

PM Surya Ghar Scheme Helping Lakhs in Gujarat

PM Modi noted that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana—a scheme to provide free solar electricity—has already helped lakhs of families in Gujarat. He reaffirmed his government’s commitment to making energy more accessible and affordable.

Ports, Trade, and Maritime Growth

He emphasised the economic importance of India’s coastal areas, especially Kutch, pointing out that ancient ports like Lothal and Dholavira were once global trading centers. He said modern ports like Kandla and Mundra are being continuously upgraded. “Nearly one-third of India’s maritime trade is managed by Kutch’s ports,” PM Modi stated.

A new jetty, cargo facilities, and shipping infrastructure were inaugurated at the event to boost port operations.

In this year’s budget, the government has created a special fund for maritime development. PM Modi stressed that India will soon build large ships for both domestic and international use, which will also create new jobs in the maritime sector.

Supporting Kutch’s Heritage and Handicrafts

PM Modi praised the region’s rich tradition of handloom and handicrafts, such as Kutch embroidery, Bandhani, Ajrakh printing, and Bhujodi weaving.

Ajrakh, a unique block printing art, recently got a GI tag—something the Prime Minister said was important for strengthening the cultural identity of tribal families and artisans.

Reviving Agriculture Through Water and Willpower

The Prime Minister acknowledged the hard work of Kutch’s farmers who have turned a once barren land into an agricultural success. With the help of the Narmada canal, crops like mangoes, dates, pomegranates, and dragon fruit are now being exported around the world.

He noted that earlier, people had to migrate for jobs. Now, the youth are finding employment within Kutch itself.

Tourism and Cultural Identity Fuel Kutch’s Rise

Tourism, according to PM Modi, is a major source of employment. Kutch, with its Rann Utsav, heritage sites, and scenic beaches, is attracting global attention.

He highlighted the UNESCO-recognised Smriti Van memorial and the global recognition of Dhordo village as one of the world’s best tourism villages. He urged the state government to host a Beach Festival at Mandvi during the Rann Utsav to attract more visitors.

To further promote tourism and development, PM Modi announced the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail project between Ahmedabad and Bhuj. He said the new connection will ease travel and improve regional connectivity.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Message to Terrorism

Turning to national security, PM Modi spoke strongly against terrorism, referring to Operation Sindoor as a symbol of India’s zero-tolerance stance.

“Terrorism is a grave global threat and India has a zero-tolerance policy against it,” he said.

He recalled how, after the April 22 Pahalgam attacks, India gave its armed forces full freedom to act when Pakistan failed to take action. The Indian military responded with precision strikes on terrorist camps.

“India’s destruction of Pakistan’s airbases and military installations stunned the world,” he said, praising the armed forces for their “professionalism, bravery and precision.”

“India’s Enemy Is Terrorism, Not Its People”

Sending a message directly to the citizens of Pakistan, PM Modi said, “India’s fight is against cross-border terrorism and those who sponsor it,” he stressed. “Power-driven agendas are putting Pakistani lives at risk and pushing their children’s future into darkness.”

He urged the people of Pakistan to realise how terrorism is being used by their own establishment and military for financial and political gains.

In a moving part of his speech, the Prime Minister recalled the bravery of women in Bhuj during the 1971 war, when they rebuilt the airbase in just 72 hours under intense Pakistani bombing. “I had the opportunity to meet these courageous women earlier, acknowledging their resilience and contribution,” he said.

India’s Path: Peace, Progress, and Global Leadership

Reflecting on his journey, PM Modi noted that May 26 marks ten years since he took the oath as Prime Minister in 2014. Since then, India has become the world’s 4th largest economy, up from 11th a decade ago.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to development and peace, “The nation has chosen the path of development, peace, and prosperity,” he said. “Kutch’s spirit will inspire India’s journey to become a developed nation.”

New Year Greetings

Concluding his address, PM Modi wished everyone for the upcoming Ashadhi Beej, the Kutchi New Year.

“I once again congratulate the people of Kutch for their remarkable progress and ongoing developmental achievements,” he said.

The event was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister Manohar Lal, along with other dignitaries.