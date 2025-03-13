Kwatha Village: A Meitei Stronghold Navigating Conflict Near The Indo-Myanmar Border | NewsX Ground Report

Unlike most Meitei settlements, which are found on the plains, Kwatha is the only Meitei-dominated village in the hills, making it a unique part of Manipur’s diverse cultural landscape.

Nestled in the serene hills of Tengnoupal district, Kwatha Village is a picturesque hamlet in Manipur, located about 16 to 18 km from Moreh, the Indo-Myanmar border town.

Unlike most Meitei settlements, which are found on the plains, Kwatha is the only Meitei-dominated village in the hills, making it a unique part of Manipur’s diverse cultural landscape.

A Village Steeped in History and Folklore

Kwatha is believed to date back to the reign of King Senbi Kiyamba (1467–1508), when it served as a strategic meeting point for the rulers of Burma (now Myanmar) and the Meitei kingdom.

Folklore suggests that during one such meeting, both kings took a flower species to their respective kingdoms and decided to meet again when the flower bloomed.

However, the flower blossomed earlier in the Meitei kingdom, prompting the king to journey to the meeting spot. After waiting in vain for the Burmese king, he returned to his kingdom, leaving behind a few of his people.

These settlers are said to be the first inhabitants of Kwatha, which explains the presence of a Meitei community in the hills.

Kwatha- a magnificent village in Tengnoupal District,the only hill village where Meitei lives is a symbol of Meitei being a forest dwellerThe traditional practices of Pham kaba happens with demise/resignation of former LUPLAKPA for a New Successor LUPLAKPA. LEST we forget KWATHA pic.twitter.com/MiP9slO9un — Ngari (@Wake_up_kanglei) October 1, 2023

Villager’s Life Amid The Conflict | NewsX Ground Report

Despite ongoing ethnic tensions since May 2023, the village has managed to stay relatively peaceful, surrounded by Kuki and Naga communities.

The residents credit their security to the presence of the Assam Rifles and other forces. “We continue living here because of their protection and our understanding with neighboring communities,” says Sanjay Singh, the village’s General Secretary. However, he recalls a time when villagers moved freely and interacted naturally with other communities.

A gathering of villagers, or Chaupal, highlights the struggles they face due to restricted movement and limited access to essential services. Despite these hardships, they consider themselves fortunate compared to those in more conflict-ridden areas.

In her kitchen, Ratna Singh, a mother, prepares a meal while reflecting on past freedoms. “We used to visit markets in Moreh and beyond without worry. Now, we remain confined, but at least we still have our homes,” she says as she stirs a pot over the fire.

She also shared with NewsX how the village gets tight security and is much safer as compare to other areas facing the brunt of the conflict.

Another villager, who has been residing there for more than two decades recalled how they have lived peacefully ever since then. “Now, we are living we very peacefully,” he says while adding that he has friends from Naga areas. “We used to play sports together, especially volleyball,” reveals the villager.

A chief from a neighboring Kuki village called Chalwa , also acknowledged the village’s delicate situation. He shed light on how his village has been living peacefully with the Kwatha Village.

Sanjay Singh, the village’s General Secretary told NewsX that there are 87 households in the village and a total of 437 villagers reside here. He, however, pointed out that the children still go out of the village for further studies.

The Origin of the Name ‘Kwatha’

The name “Kwatha” is derived from the Meitei word “Kwa,” meaning betel nut. It is believed that early settlers engaged in large-scale betel nut cultivation, which led to the village being named after this practice.

The village still follows a traditional governance system, with a village king whose consent is required for major decisions.

Kwatha village, Tengnoupal dist (Kuki dist). The only Meitei village that remains in the hilly area. Before British, there was no seperation between hill & valley. After British came, seperation started informally. Then in 1968, Indira Gandhi govt seperated Hill & Valley legally. pic.twitter.com/4RucD4nC6A — SORAREN (@Bijando8) August 19, 2023

Reaching Kwatha: A Journey Through Nature

To reach Kwatha, one must traverse winding mountain roads, untouched woodlands, and tranquil streams. The village remains largely untouched by modern tourism, offering an authentic rural experience. With wooden houses lining a narrow dirt road, Kwatha provides a glimpse into a simple, self-sufficient way of life.

#WATCH | “Village Kwatha, Tengnoupal District. Role model for peace in Manipur – A symbol of hope & belief that normalcy will set in faster than anticipated,” tweets Spear Corps, Indian Army (Video: Spear Corps, Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/7SGYeJfoDb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Things to Know About Kwatha Village

Only Meitei Village in the Hills: Kwatha is the only Meitei-inhabited village situated in the hills of Manipur, adding to its cultural significance.

Proximity to Moreh: Just 17 km away, Moreh is a major shopping destination, especially with the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gate allowing limited cross-border trade and travel.

Famous for Bamboo Shoots: The village is well known for its bamboo shoot cultivation, a delicacy that visitors often take home.

While not a conventional tourist spot, Kwatha Village offers an authentic cultural and historical experience. Whether you’re interested in its rich folklore, natural beauty, or traditional way of life, Kwatha remains a hidden treasure waiting to be explored.

Kwatha stands as a rare example of a village navigating an ethnic crisis without direct conflict. However, as residents yearn for the past, a crucial question arises—can they maintain this fragile peace and restore the connections they once shared?

