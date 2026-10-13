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Home > India News > L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

L. Murugan quit the Council of Ministers and requested PM Modi to relieve him of his duties. In his letter, he stated that he wanted to dedicate his time to grassroots work in order to strengthen the BJP in Tamil Nadu.

L Murugan (Photo: ANI)
L Murugan (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:37 IST

Union Minister L. Murugan resigned from the Council of Ministers. He was serving as the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting under the BJP government. According to Murugan, he took this decision to return to the grassroots and dedicate himself to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha Elections.
He shared the information through X, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his duties. In his open letter, he requested PM Modi to relieve him of his duties.
 
In his post on X, he wrote, “Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last.”
 
He is not the first cabinet minister to resign from his post. Before him, Union Ministers George Kurian and Ravneet Singh Bittu also resigned from the cabinet in June and July, respectively.



Who is L Murugan?

L Murugan is a former president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh. He hails from the Arunthathiyar community. He was born to Telugu-speaking parents in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal.
 
Murugan’s term was scheduled to end in 2030. He requested PM Modi to relieve him from his position on Tuesday. BJP made him its chief in Tamil Nadu in 2020, and he entered PM Modi’s cabinet in July 2021 during a reshuffle. After Murugan, K Annamalai was appointed the BJP’s Tamil Nadu chief. He has experience in student politics, and he has worked for the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).
 

Murugan Thanks PM Modi

Murugan, in his letter to PM Modi, recalled his roots and expressed gratitude for being made a Union Minister under the BJP. “I do not come from a political family. I come from a very poor family. My parents, who worked as daily wage labourers and cattle grazers, continue to lead a simple life in Konur village. They could never have imagined that their son would one day serve in the Union Government,” he wrote.
 
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L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’
Tags: bjpbjp newsBJP Tamil Nadubreaking-newsindia newsindian politicsL Murugan Resignsl-muruganLatest Political Newsnational-newspolitical-newsRajya SabhaTamil Nadu Newstamil nadu politicsunion minister

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L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

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L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

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L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’
L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’
L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’
L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’
L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

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