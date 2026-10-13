L Murugan Quits Union Cabinet, Rajya Sabha Seat to Focus on BJP’s Tamil Nadu Mission: ‘Want to Strengthen Party’

It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has been the greatest privilege of my life. Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last. 🙏🇮🇳 @NitinNabin @blsanthosh
— Dr.L.Murugan (@DrLMurugan) October 13, 2026
Who is L Murugan?
Murugan Thanks PM Modi
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.