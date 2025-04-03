L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

Gopi further revealed that his name was intentionally removed from the film’s thank-you card during the edits, at his own request.

The controversy surrounding L2 Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has now reached the Indian Parliament. The film, which reportedly featured references to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has faced backlash, leading to 24 cuts. While some have alleged political pressure, BJP MP and actor Suresh Gopi has dismissed such claims, asserting that the filmmakers were not forced to make the changes.

Suresh Gopi Responds to L2 Empuraan Censorship Claims

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, MP John Brittas alleged that political interference influenced the edits in L2 Empuraan. However, Suresh Gopi countered the claims, stating, “There was no censor pressure on the producers of Empuraan. The decision to make the cuts was taken voluntarily by the filmmakers.”

Gopi further revealed that his name was intentionally removed from the film’s thank-you card during the edits, at his own request. He clarified, “I was the first person to call the producers and ask them to delete my name. The decision to remove 17 portions from the film was taken by the producers and lead actor, with the director’s permission.”

What Led to the L2 Empuraan Controversy?

The controversy erupted due to the film’s fictional portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, where Prithviraj’s character, Zayed Masood, is shown as being affected by the events. This depiction sparked a backlash, prompting the filmmakers to approach the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for voluntary cuts.

Several modifications were made, including:

Altering Abhimanyu Singh’s character’s name

Editing out scenes of violence against women

Removing references to a religious structure

Adjusting the overall depiction of the riots

‘Business Tactic’

In an earlier media interaction, Gopi dismissed the controversy, suggesting that it was driven by commercial interests. “What is the controversy? Who has raised it? It’s all business screwing up people’s psyche and making money. That’s all,” he said.

Despite the edits, L2 Empuraan continues to be a hot topic in political and film circles. With its anticipated release, the film remains under intense public and critical scrutiny.

