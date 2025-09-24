LIVE TV
Home > India > Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent

Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent

A protest in Leh, Ladakh, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule turned violent on September 24. Demonstrators set fire to a BJP office and pelted stones at security forces. Police responded with tear gas and baton charges to disperse the crowd. The agitation came ahead of talks scheduled between the Centre and Ladakh representatives, including the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, on October 6.

Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 24, 2025 15:42:05 IST

A protest demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule turned violent in Leh on September 24. Demonstrators set fire to a BJP office during the agitation. Some youths also pelted stones at security forces, leading to a tense situation in the city. Police fired tear gas shells and carried out baton charges to disperse the crowd.

The protest marked a major escalation in the ongoing movement, which seeks constitutional safeguards for the region. 

Organisers said the agitation was aimed at pressing the Centre to advance talks on Ladakh’s statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

Demand for Early Talks With Centre 

Protesters said they wanted the government to speed up talks on their key demands. The demonstration in Leh came ahead of the proposed meeting with the Centre scheduled for October 6. Ladakh representatives from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) are expected to participate in the meeting.

Both groups have been jointly pressing for statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards to protect land, resources, and culture. The September 24 protest was intended to highlight these concerns and show public anger before the next round of negotiations with the Centre.

Security Forces Respond to Violence in Leh

Clashes erupted during the protest as a group of youths pelted stones at the police. Security forces responded with tear gas and baton charges to control the situation. The BJP office in Leh was set on fire during the violence, and videos from the site showed smoke rising from the building.

Police said they acted to restore order after the demonstration turned into a violent confrontation. The incident has added to tensions in Ladakh, where people have been staging hunger strikes and shutdowns to draw attention to their demand for constitutional protections.  

Centre Plans Talks With Ladakh Leaders

The Centre has scheduled a fresh round of talks with Ladakh representatives on October 6 in Delhi. The meeting will include members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which represent major political and religious groups in the region.

The discussions are expected to focus on demands for statehood and extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh. Protesters have said that they want the Centre to advance the date of the talks, arguing that delays are causing frustration. The violent protest in Leh has now intensified pressure on the government.

Also Read: Leh Is Burning, What Is The Protest For In Ladakh? Answered

Ladakh Statehood Protest: BJP Office Set On Fire, Stone Pelting, Protest Turns Violent

