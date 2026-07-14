LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Article 371 provides special constitutional safeguards to regions with unique social, cultural, economic and geographical identities, helping protect local interests and strengthen self-governance.

Ladakh (Photo: Unsplash)
Ladakh (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 11:11 IST

In a landmark decision, the Ladakh administration announced that all seven districts of the Union Territory will soon have their own Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs). As of now, only Leh and Kargil had elected hill councils. With the expansion, dedicated councils will also be set up for the newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, strengthening grassroots governance across the region.

The move is being viewed as a significant milestone in the Centre’s efforts to provide stronger constitutional safeguards and greater local representation in the strategically important Himalayan region.

You Might Be Interested In

Greater Powers Over Land, Jobs and Development

The proposed AHDCs are expected to be given significant legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers to enable them to take critical decisions at the district level.

These councils will be given the power to take decisions on important matters such as land ownership and distribution, recruitment and promotions at the district level and formulation of development plans. They will also be responsible for key areas such as healthcare, education, tourism and the implementation of welfare schemes to ensure that development is appropriate to local needs.

Besides the district-level governance, all seven councils will be linked through a proposed Union Territory-level institution under a customised constitutional framework based on Article 371 to have a coordinated governance model for Ladakh.

What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Article 371 of the Indian Constitution provides special constitutional safeguards to certain states and regions to protect their unique cultural, social, geographical and economic interests.

These provisions protect issues such as land rights, employment opportunities, cultural identity and administrative autonomy. The Constitution recognises that different regions face distinct challenges, making customised governance frameworks necessary.

Special provisions under Part XXI of the Constitution, ranging from Articles 371A to 371J, have been introduced over the years for several states based on their historical and regional requirements. Ladakh’s proposed model is expected to be designed along similar lines while addressing the Union Territory’s unique needs.

Step Towards Stronger Grassroots Governance

Announcing the decision, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the move as a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance.

He pointed out that Section 3(1) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act already permits the creation of a hill council in every district. According to Kundra, the remaining steps involve making necessary amendments to the Act and carrying out the delimitation of constituencies.

He also emphasised that Ladakh’s governance framework would be a customised model designed specifically for the welfare and betterment of the people of the region.

Long-Standing Demand for Constitutional Protection

The demand for stronger constitutional safeguards has remained a key political and public issue since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

Sonam Wangchuk, an environmental activist, has been one of the loudest proponents for constitutional protection of land, jobs and cultural identity of Ladakh. Last year, he spent nearly six months in jail after protests also demanding the return of statehood.

Earlier in May this year, Wangchuk had expressed optimism after talks between representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Union government. He said both sides had reached an ‘in-principle understanding’ to introduce a special constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under Article 371 after the talks.

The people of Ladakh are hopeful of having more control over their land, resources and future development and the latest announcement on expanding Autonomous Hill Development Councils is being seen as a significant move towards realising those long-held aspirations.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?
Tags: kashmir

RELATED News

XLRI and Dale Carnegie India Join Hands to Shape Future-Ready Leaders with World-Class Behavioural Skills

Inside the Society: How India’s Communities Are Rebuilding the Neighbourhood, and the Trust That Came with It

Birthday Celebration Turns Fatal: Why Did a Delhi Police Constable Allegedly Shoot His Wife on a Delhi Road?

Navi Mumbai Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Chop Body Into 3 Parts; Arrested After 11 Months

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Renamed as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’: Women to Get Rs 2,500 Monthly; Check Eligibility, Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

‘Public Service Above All’: CM Yogi Holds Janata Darshan Despite Adverse Weather

India Women’s Cricket Team Honours Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont With Signed Jerseys After Historic Lord’s Test Win | WATCH VIDEO

SBI Funds Management IPO Opens Today: How a Rs 7,365 Crore Gain Could Benefit SBI

WWE RAW Results July 13: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Confirmed, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Explode Before SummerSlam

Yogi Govt Opens New Pathways to Employment, Three-Day Training Programme by Sugarcane Department Begins

Who Is Inspector Vijay Kumar? How ₹6,000 in Facebook Earnings Led to His Suspension and a Departmental Probe

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Sri Krishna Janmasthan Row: Why Are Saints Across India Being Asked to Reach Mathura on August 9?

Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Renamed as ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’: Women to Get Rs 2,500 Monthly; Check Eligibility, Launch Date

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?
Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?
Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?
Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

QUICK LINKS