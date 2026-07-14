Ladakh to Get Autonomous Hill Councils in All Districts: What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

In a landmark decision, the Ladakh administration announced that all seven districts of the Union Territory will soon have their own Autonomous Hill Development Councils (AHDCs). As of now, only Leh and Kargil had elected hill councils. With the expansion, dedicated councils will also be set up for the newly created districts of Sham, Nubra, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass, strengthening grassroots governance across the region.

The move is being viewed as a significant milestone in the Centre’s efforts to provide stronger constitutional safeguards and greater local representation in the strategically important Himalayan region.

Greater Powers Over Land, Jobs and Development

The proposed AHDCs are expected to be given significant legislative, executive, financial and administrative powers to enable them to take critical decisions at the district level.

These councils will be given the power to take decisions on important matters such as land ownership and distribution, recruitment and promotions at the district level and formulation of development plans. They will also be responsible for key areas such as healthcare, education, tourism and the implementation of welfare schemes to ensure that development is appropriate to local needs.

Besides the district-level governance, all seven councils will be linked through a proposed Union Territory-level institution under a customised constitutional framework based on Article 371 to have a coordinated governance model for Ladakh.

What is Article 371 and Why Does It Matter?

Article 371 of the Indian Constitution provides special constitutional safeguards to certain states and regions to protect their unique cultural, social, geographical and economic interests.

These provisions protect issues such as land rights, employment opportunities, cultural identity and administrative autonomy. The Constitution recognises that different regions face distinct challenges, making customised governance frameworks necessary.

Special provisions under Part XXI of the Constitution, ranging from Articles 371A to 371J, have been introduced over the years for several states based on their historical and regional requirements. Ladakh’s proposed model is expected to be designed along similar lines while addressing the Union Territory’s unique needs.

Step Towards Stronger Grassroots Governance

Announcing the decision, Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra described the move as a major step towards democratic decentralisation and grassroots governance.

He pointed out that Section 3(1) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act already permits the creation of a hill council in every district. According to Kundra, the remaining steps involve making necessary amendments to the Act and carrying out the delimitation of constituencies.

He also emphasised that Ladakh’s governance framework would be a customised model designed specifically for the welfare and betterment of the people of the region.

Long-Standing Demand for Constitutional Protection

The demand for stronger constitutional safeguards has remained a key political and public issue since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

Sonam Wangchuk, an environmental activist, has been one of the loudest proponents for constitutional protection of land, jobs and cultural identity of Ladakh. Last year, he spent nearly six months in jail after protests also demanding the return of statehood.

Earlier in May this year, Wangchuk had expressed optimism after talks between representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Union government. He said both sides had reached an ‘in-principle understanding’ to introduce a special constitutional safeguard for Ladakh under Article 371 after the talks.

The people of Ladakh are hopeful of having more control over their land, resources and future development and the latest announcement on expanding Autonomous Hill Development Councils is being seen as a significant move towards realising those long-held aspirations.