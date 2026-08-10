Ladli Behna Yojana 2026: When Will The 39th Installment Of Rs. 1,500 Be Released? Check Date And Details

Crores of women beneficiaries under Madhya Pradesh’s Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana are now waiting on one question: when will the 39th installment land in their bank accounts. With the scheme having already completed 38 rounds of payment, the state government is yet to confirm an exact date for this month’s transfer.

What We Know So Far?

The Ladli Behna Yojana gives eligible women ₹1,500 every month through direct benefit transfer, aimed at improving their financial independence. So far, more than 1.25 crore women across Madhya Pradesh have benefited from the scheme since it began.

Expected Date For August 2026

Looking at how the last couple of months played out gives a fair idea of what to expect. June’s payment, the 37th installment, went out on June 14, 2026, and July’s 38th installment followed on July 12, 2026, disbursed by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav from Bhind district. If that gap holds, the 39th installment should land somewhere between August 10 and 12, 2026, though the state government hasn’t put out an official date yet.

Why Some Beneficiaries May See A Delay?

Not every eligible woman is guaranteed to receive the amount on the same day. Payments can be held back for individuals whose Aadhaar linking, e-KYC, or DBT bank account status is incomplete. Beneficiaries are being advised to get these formalities updated in advance to avoid missing out on this month’s transfer.

How To Check Your Payment Status

To find out if the money has come through, beneficiaries just need to head to the official Ladli Behna Yojana portal and log in using their application number or Samagra ID. It usually takes a day or two after the transfer for the status to reflect there, so it’s worth checking back once the government actually names a date.

The state government hasn’t named an exact date yet, so beneficiaries will need to watch for an official announcement over the next few days.

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