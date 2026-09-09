Ladli Behna Yojana 40th Kist: ₹1,500 Payment Date Revealed? 1.25 Crore Women May Get Money Soon—Check Latest Update

Millions of women across Madhya Pradesh are keeping a close watch on their bank accounts as the state government prepares to release the 40th installment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, one of the flagship welfare schemes benefiting over 1.25 crore beneficiaries.

When Will The Money Arrive?

According to state government sources, the installment amount of Rs 1,500 is expected to reach beneficiary accounts by September 15, 2026. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav is set to authorise the Direct Benefit Transfer, though the exact date will reportedly be finalised only after he returns from his overseas trip to Dubai, which is scheduled for September 9. Once he is back, a special state-level event is being planned where the funds will be transferred to the accounts of eligible women in one go.

How Many Women Will Benefit?

The numbers from the scheme’s official portal give a sense of scale here. Applications have crossed 1,31,35,985 in total, and out of these, 1,25,22,542 women have cleared the eligibility check. Each of them will see Rs 1,500 land directly in their bank account this month, provided it’s Aadhaar-linked and DBT enabled, as the transfer goes through.

A Look Back At The Previous Payout

Interestingly, beneficiaries had already received a special one time payment of Rs 1,750 last month during Rakshabandhan, over and above the regular monthly assistance, as part of the state’s festive gesture toward its women beneficiaries.

How To Check Your Payment Status?

Women who wish to track whether they have received their installment or verify their name in the beneficiary list can visit the official Ladli Behna Yojana portal, cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in, and check their status using their registered mobile number or Samagra ID. Officials have also reiterated that having an Aadhaar linked and DBT active bank account remains essential, since most payment failures in the past have stemmed from incomplete account linking.

As the state awaits an official confirmation on the exact transfer date, eligible women are advised to keep their KYC details updated to avoid any last minute hiccups in receiving this month’s assistance.

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