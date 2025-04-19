Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Lady Don’ Zikra Sent To 2-Day Police Custody In Seelampur Kunal Murder Case

In a significant development in the Seelampur murder case, a Delhi court on Saturday ordered a two-day police remand for Zikra, infamously known as the 'Lady Don', for her alleged role in the killing of 17-year-old Kunal.

In a significant development in the Seelampur murder case, a Delhi court on Saturday ordered a two-day police remand for Zikra, infamously known as the ‘Lady Don’, for her alleged role in the killing of 17-year-old Kunal.

The accused was presented before Karkardooma Court following her fresh arrest linked to the incident. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Anmol Noharia approved the remand request made by the Delhi Police. Zikra is scheduled to appear in court again on Monday once her custody period concludes.

Police Seek Leads, Weapon Recovery, and Accomplices

The investigating officer filed a request for Zikra’s remand to help trace other accused individuals and recover the weapon used in the crime. Police told the court they believe Zikra played a key role in planning the murder.

They said statements from certain witnesses suggest she was part of the conspiracy. However, the defense pushed back against the claims.

Advocate Abdul Gaffar, appearing with Danish Khan on behalf of Zikra, denied the allegations and opposed the police custody request.

The counsel argued that the police have not revealed the identities of the witnesses and claimed Zikra was made to sign blank documents.

Gaffar also requested the court to allow a fixed-time meeting with the accused during custody. The police, however, said Zikra would be taken to multiple locations for investigation, making a fixed meeting schedule difficult. The court directed the officer to cooperate with the defense.

Family Feud and Revenge Motive Emerge

According to the police, the murder is believed to have stemmed from a personal vendetta. Zikra told police that her cousin Sahil had been attacked in November the previous year by two boys named Lala and Shambhu, who were reportedly friends of Kunal.

Although Kunal was present during the incident, he was not named in the original FIR due to being a minor. Zikra and Sahil suspected Kunal’s involvement and allegedly decided to retaliate.

Sahil, along with another cousin, Dilshad, reportedly stabbed Kunal in the J Block area of Seelampur. Both are currently absconding. Police have deployed ten teams to track them down, combing through CCTV footage and conducting raids across various locations in Delhi.

Public and Political Reactions Intensify

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the incident, stating that justice would be delivered in the teenager’s murder.

“I have spoken to the Police commissioner about the murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal. He was attacked with knives and was rushed to the Jai Prakash hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” she told the press.

Meanwhile, Kunal’s mother expressed frustration, alleging that the police had not updated her on the case and accusing authorities of shielding the perpetrators.

The brutal stabbing that claimed Kunal’s life has sparked outrage and intensified demands for swift justice as the investigation continues.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Delhi's Mustafabad Building Collapse: Death Toll Mounts To 11

 

