Lakshmi Yojana Big Update: Delhi Women to Get Pension Letters Before Rs 2,500 Payments Begin

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced the next phase of the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which eligible women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500. Pension letters will be distributed from August 27, while the financial assistance will start reaching beneficiaries’ bank accounts from September 1.

Lakshmi Yojana Pension Letters From August 27

An event will be organised by the Delhi Government at Talkatora Stadium on 27th August to make an announcement on the distribution of the pension letters. Gupta has further requested the district-level committees to expedite the process of application verification. The objective behind this step is to ensure that the women who are eligible for this benefit are not put through any kind of delay.

Lakshmi Yojana Pension: Who Can Get Rs 2,500 Monthly Aid?

The scheme is meant for women who meet the prescribed age, income and residency conditions. According to guidelines reported by ET, women between 21 and 60 years of age can apply. Their annual family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Applicants must also establish that they are residents of Delhi. Earlier guidelines required a self-declaration stating that the applicant had lived in Delhi for at least 10 years. The scheme is initially planned for three years. Its continuation will be reviewed after that period.

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Application Process

Online registration for the scheme began on August 1. Applicants have been asked to submit documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, an income certificate and details of an Aadhaar-linked single-holder bank account.

An endorsement letter from the applicant’s local MLA or MP is also part of the application requirements. The government has now directed district committees to complete verification faster.

Applicants Can Soon Correct Form Errors

In a relief for applicants, the Lakshmi Yojana website will soon allow users to correct errors in their applications. This means applicants will be able to make necessary changes without submitting a completely new form.

The policy was among the biggest welfare commitments of the BJP government ahead of the Delhi assembly election. Delhi cabinet approved the plan in July, and the allocation for 2026-27 was made at Rs 5,110 crore.

The government now needs to ensure that the verification process is complete, as letters have to be sent by August 27 and payments start from September 1.