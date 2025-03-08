Lalit Modi Acquires Vanuatu Citizenship, MEA Says, ‘Legal Proceedings To Continue As Per Indian Law’

Lalit Modi, who played a key role in launching the IPL, has been under investigation by Indian authorities for financial misconduct, including bidding irregularities, money laundering, and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Modi has obtained the citizenship of Vanuatu, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean. This development significantly complicates India’s efforts to bring him back to face financial fraud and money laundering charges.

Jaiswal stated, “Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his passport at the Indian High Commission in London. This application will be processed as per existing rules and regulations. We are also aware that he has acquired Vanuatu’s citizenship, and legal proceedings against him will continue as per Indian law.”

Long-Standing Charges and Exile

Modi, who played a key role in launching the IPL, has been under investigation by Indian authorities for financial misconduct, including bidding irregularities, money laundering, and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999. In 2010, following allegations of financial mismanagement, Modi fled India for the United Kingdom. Since then, he has remained abroad, avoiding multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Vanuatu Citizenship

Vanuatu, located in the Pacific region east of Australia, offers citizenship through investment programs. Reports indicate that individuals can secure Vanuatu’s passport by investing approximately $130,000. This citizenship allows greater mobility and, in some cases, can provide a shield against extradition requests.

India has faced difficulties in extraditing other financial fugitives, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi, despite prolonged legal battles in international courts. With Lalit Modi officially renouncing his Indian citizenship, the process of bringing him back to India may become even more challenging.

A History of Controversies

Modi was suspended from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2010 after allegations surfaced regarding financial irregularities related to the IPL. One of the key incidents was the controversial bidding process for two new IPL franchises—Pune and Kochi. This led to his ousting from the BCCI, followed by legal troubles that prompted his escape to the UK.

More recently, Modi made headlines for his personal life, particularly after publicly announcing his relationship with Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen in 2022. His Valentine’s Day post in 2025 further fueled media attention as he introduced a new partner, Raim Bori, stating that their 25-year-long friendship had blossomed into love.

Will Modi Ever Return to India?

While Modi’s renunciation of Indian citizenship poses new legal roadblocks, the Indian government has reiterated its commitment to pursuing legal action against him. With India’s increasing diplomatic efforts to track down financial offenders, authorities will likely explore ways to counter the potential legal protections offered by Vanuatu’s nationality. However, past experiences with similar cases suggest that bringing Modi back may remain a distant possibility.

The External Affairs Ministry has assured that investigations and proceedings will continue.

