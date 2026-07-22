Lalit Modi Hints At Returning To India After FEMA Case Relief: Here’s What Has changed

A legal setback for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the long-running 2009 IPL case has prompted former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi to say he is finally looking at returning to India after spending more than a decade abroad. Reportedly, an appellate tribunal in New Delhi has set aside key findings and penalties imposed on Lalit Modi and others in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case, partly allowing their appeals against an order passed by the ED’s Special Director on May 31, 2018.

The tribunal, functioning under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Forfeiture of Property Act (SAFEMA), ruled that the ED’s principal argument on the nature of the financial transactions could not be sustained. The order effectively removes the foundation on which the agency had imposed penalties for alleged FEMA violations linked to the 2009 IPL held in South Africa.

I am really looking forward to returning to India after a long long time. Stay well and stay safe 🙏🏽 https://t.co/29AaVrxF6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 22, 2026

Lalit Modi case turns on tribunal’s interpretation of financial transactions

As per reports, the appellate tribunal examined the ED’s claim that payments made during the tournament amounted to “Capital Account Transactions” under FEMA. Rejecting that interpretation, it observed, “We have considered the submissions… and find that if, in a given case, the payment towards the service was made from time to time and that too without budgeting, then, according to the respondent (ED), it would fall in the definition of ‘Capital Account Transaction’. We are unable to accept the argument advanced by the respondent (ED).”

The case stems from the 2009 IPL season, which was shifted from India to South Africa after the country’s general elections. The ED had investigated the financial transactions connected with organising the tournament overseas and later imposed penalties on Lalit Modi and others, alleging violations under FEMA.

Lalit Modi calls verdict biggest legal milestone

Soon after the tribunal’s decision, Lalit Modi described the ruling as the end of the biggest legal battle arising out of the South Africa edition of the IPL. Reports say that in a statement, he said, “The Tribunal has rejected the central premise on which the ED’s case against me had been built… This marks the conclusion of what has been the single most significant legal matter arising from the 2009 South Africa IPL.”

A day later, Lalit Modi signalled what the verdict could mean personally. Posting on X, he wrote, “I am really looking forward to returning to India after a long long time. Stay well and stay safe.”

Lalit Modi hints at homecoming after years overseas

Lalit Modi has lived outside India for more than a decade while facing multiple investigations related to alleged financial irregularities during his tenure as IPL chairman. Although those investigations have continued over the years, the latest tribunal order marks a significant legal victory in one of the most prominent cases against him and has now led him to publicly express his intention to return to India after years away.

Also Read: Why No Conviction Despite 150 Paper Leaks In 12 Years, Rahul Gandhi Questions Centre