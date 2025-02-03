Home
Monday, February 3, 2025
Lalit Narayan Mishra’s 102nd Birth Anniversary Celebrated At Constitution Club

The 102nd birth anniversary of former Railway Minister of the Government of India, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was celebrated as "Veli Daan Diwas" at the Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi.

Lalit-Narayan-Mishras-102nd-Birth-Anniversary-3.jpg

[1/4] -

Lalit-Narayan-Mishras-102nd-Birth-Anniversary-2.jpg

[2/4] -

Lalit-Narayan-Mishras-102nd-Birth-Anniversary-Celebrated-At-Constitution-Club.jpg

[3/4] -

Lalit-Narayan-Mishras-102nd-Birth-Anniversary.jpg

[4/4] -

The 102nd birth anniversary of former Railway Minister of India, Lalit Narayan Mishra, was commemorated as “Veli Daan Diwas” at the Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, Rafi Marg, New Delhi. The event was a grand celebration of his legacy, with prominent figures from politics, law, and public life in attendance.

Distinguished Guests Honor Lalit Narayan Mishra’s Legacy

The ceremony saw a gathering of distinguished guests, including:

  • Gyan Sudha Mishra, former Justice of the Supreme Court of India
  • Shri Ashwini Choubey, former Minister of the Government of India
  • Shri Devesh Chandra Thakur, Member of Parliament
  • Fauzia Khan, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha)
  • Dileshwar Kamait, Member of Parliament
  • Syed Shabazwaj Hussain, former Minister of the Government of India

During the event, these eminent personalities shared insights into Lalit Babu’s remarkable life and contributions to the nation. His legacy was celebrated with heartfelt speeches, as each guest reflected on his contributions to India’s railway infrastructure and public service.

A Call for Bharat Ratna and Swift Justice

The event also saw a unanimous call from the dignitaries for the Government of India to honor Lalit Narayan Mishra with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, in recognition of his unparalleled service to the nation.

In addition, many guests raised the demand for swift justice in the ongoing case concerning Lalit Babu, urging the government to expedite legal proceedings.

This event served not only to celebrate Lalit Narayan Mishra’s legacy but also to advocate for the justice he rightfully deserves. With his profound contributions to India’s railway sector and public life, many believe that Lalit Babu’s recognition is long overdue.

Bharat Ratna Lalit Narayan Mishra

