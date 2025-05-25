Lalu Yadav Expels Tej Pratap Yadav from RJD and Family for Violating Moral Values

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Tej Pratap’s younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, also weighed in on the controversy.

In a stunning move that has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s political circles, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav announced the expulsion of his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from both the party and the family.

Citing a serious violation of moral and social conduct, Lalu made it clear that Tej Pratap’s recent behavior had crossed a line.

Departure from Family Traditions

Lalu criticized Tej Pratap’s public actions and lifestyle choices, emphasizing their clash with the values the Yadav family holds dear.

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, he said, “The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family’s values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions.”

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav expels his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav from the party for 6 years, he also removed him from the family. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav posts on ‘X’: “Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The… pic.twitter.com/ZXAcH47hac — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2025

He added that Tej Pratap was henceforth being removed from any association with the party or family for a period of six years.

“Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life,” Lalu said.

Lalu further stated that anyone choosing to maintain relations with Tej Pratap should do so at their own discretion.

“All those who will have relations with him should take their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life. Thank you.”

Tejashwi Yadav Distances Himself from Brother’s Conduct

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Tej Pratap’s younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, also weighed in on the controversy.

He said the party remains committed to the people of Bihar and cannot compromise on its principles.

“We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it’s about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions. Our party’s chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn’t question such things… What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only.”

His comments highlighted the growing distance between the brothers, both politically and personally.

Controversy Reignited by Social Media Claims

The current storm was triggered by a post on Tej Pratap Yadav’s Facebook page on Saturday, suggesting he was in a long-term relationship with a woman. Soon after, the former minister claimed that his account had been hacked and that the post was fake.

He also alleged that manipulated photos had been uploaded to tarnish his image.

The post resurfaced past controversies involving Tej Pratap’s strained marriage to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai. Aishwarya had left Tej Pratap’s residence within months of their wedding, accusing him and his family of mistreatment.

Their divorce case is still under consideration in family court.

This dramatic fallout within Bihar’s most prominent political family comes just months before the state heads to Assembly elections, raising questions about the RJD’s internal cohesion and public image moving forward.

(With Inputs From ANI)

