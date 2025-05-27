Lalu Yadav’s Younger Son Tejaswi Yadav Welcomes 2nd Child, Watch This Cute Video

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav announced the birth of his second child, a baby boy, on Tuesday. The couple had earlier welcomed a daughter, Katyayani, in March 2023.

Joyous Arrival in the Yadav Household

Sharing the news on social media, the 35-year-old leader wrote, “Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!” The message was received with warmth and celebration across party lines and within the RJD family.

Tejashwi’s sister, Rohini Acharya, also took to social media to express her happiness. “Junior Tejaswi has arrived in our family’s courtyard,” she wrote, extending heartfelt wishes to the couple and their daughter. “Hearty congratulations to dear sister-in-law Rajshri – brother Tejaswi, dear Katyayani as well as our entire family and the entire Rashtriya Janata Dal family. May our family always be filled with happiness and may Papa and Maa’s courtyard be filled with laughter.”

Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, married Rajshri in December 2021. With the arrival of their son, the Yadav family adds another member to its growing generation, drawing warm wishes from party workers and supporters alike.