Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sacrificed His Life In Cross-Border Shelling After Operation Sindoor

Locals reported staying back in the region despite the shelling, expressing their support for the Indian Army’s recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir claimed the life of an Indian soldier and left 15 civilians dead, with 43 others injured. Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment died during the shelling, which began on the night of May 6 and continued into the early hours of May 7. The White Knight Corps confirmed his death on social media platform X, posting, “#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling.” The Corps also expressed support for civilians caught in the attack: “We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.”

Shelling Targets Poonch, Rajouri, Tangdhar

Pakistan Army opened fire on civilian areas in the Poonch, Tangdhar, and Rajouri sectors late Monday night and continued shelling through Tuesday and Wednesday. According to defence sources, the Pakistan Army used heavy artillery and targeted forward Indian positions and border villages, causing widespread panic and forcing multiple evacuations.

Operation Sindoor and Civilian Support

Locals reported staying back in the region despite the shelling, expressing their support for the Indian Army’s recent Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. One resident said, “We will not leave the place and support the Indian Army. The ceasefire may be violated today as well… The operation is a befitting reply… We have sent the women and children from here, but the men will stay here.”

Casualties and Relief Efforts

Authorities confirmed that 15 civilians died and 43 sustained injuries due to the ongoing shelling. The injured are receiving treatment at various medical facilities across the region. Defence sources added that firing from Pakistan included arbitrary use of artillery from both LoC and International Border posts.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Pak Actors Hania Amir, Fawad Khan And Mahira Khan Face Heat For Condemning India’s Operation Sindoor, Internet