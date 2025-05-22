Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
  'Landmark Move': Centre Announces 4% Reservation In Government Housing For Persons With Disabilities

‘Landmark Move’: Centre Announces 4% Reservation In Government Housing For Persons With Disabilities

In a major move promoting inclusive governance, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has announced a 4% reservation in the allotment of central government housing for persons with disabilities. This landmark decision underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring equity, dignity, and accessibility in public services for differently-abled citizens.

Aligned with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the Directorate of Estates has issued an official memorandum mandating this reservation. The policy aims to provide fair access to residential accommodations within central government establishments, marking a substantial step towards an inclusive and accessible India.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Manohar Lal, emphasized that this initiative reflects the government’s dedication to empowering all citizens, especially persons with disabilities. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, reinforcing the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan’s goal of equal opportunities for every individual.

The 4% reservation ensures that persons with disabilities receive priority in housing allotments, fostering greater independence and dignity. This development is expected to improve living standards for differently-abled individuals employed in central government roles and sets a precedent for accessibility in public housing policies.

With this move, the government strengthens its foundation for an inclusive society where accessibility and equal rights are central to development efforts. Persons with disabilities can now look forward to better support and recognition in government housing allotments, making this a major milestone in India’s journey towards social equity.

