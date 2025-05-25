Home
Lando Norris Wins Monaco Grand Prix After Strategic Battle

Lando Norris Wins Monaco Grand Prix After Strategic Battle


Lando Norris expertly converted pole position into victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, holding off Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in a tactical race influenced by the new mandatory two-stop tyre rule. Max Verstappen briefly led until the penultimate lap with an alternate strategy but ultimately finished fourth.

Norris survived an early lock-up at Sainte Devote and managed Virtual Safety Car phases, traffic, and tyre strategy to secure his second win of the season, closing the championship gap to Piastri, now just three points ahead.

Leclerc pressured Norris at several points, especially early on and late when Verstappen slowed the pack, but settled for second place. Piastri completed the podium.

Verstappen ran a longer first stint on hard tyres, taking the lead late but dropped to fourth after his final stop with one lap to go.

Lewis Hamilton recovered well from a qualifying penalty to finish fifth, while rookie Isack Hadjar impressed with sixth place ahead of Haas drivers Esteban Ocon and Liam Lawson.

Williams scored double points with Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz finishing ninth and tenth, respectively, frustrating Mercedes driver George Russell, who received a drive-through penalty for an illegal overtake.

Haas rookie Ollie Bearman overcame a grid penalty and wild moments to finish 12th, ahead of fellow rookies Franco Colapinto (Alpine) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber). Bortoleto recovered well after an early crash.

Fernando Alonso retired late with engine trouble, while Alpine’s Pierre Gasly exited early after a collision with Tsunoda.

Race Highlights and Strategy

  • The new rule requiring two mandatory pit stops and the use of three different tyre compounds added strategic complexity.

  • Most drivers started on medium tyres; Verstappen, Alonso, Hamilton, Sainz, Russell, Antonelli, Colapinto, and Stroll began on hards; Tsunoda started on softs.

  • The Virtual Safety Car was triggered early after Bortoleto hit the wall following a battle with Antonelli.

  • Verstappen’s extended stints delayed his stops but allowed him to lead late before his final pit stop cost him podium position.

  • Norris managed to maintain clean air after his stops to set fastest laps and control the race pace.

  • Williams used team tactics to aid Sainz’s race, causing frustration among competitors like Russell and Antonelli.

  • Russell’s aggressive defense led to a drive-through penalty.

Final Standings (Top 10)

  1. Lando Norris (McLaren)

  2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  3. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

  4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  6. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

  7. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

  8. Liam Lawson (Haas)

  9. Alex Albon (Williams)

  10. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

Norris celebrated his first win since Australia with fans, emphatically shouting “Monaco, baby!” after a tense and strategic race that reshaped the championship battle.

