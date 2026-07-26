Lata Gupta Named Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson After 2-Year Vacancy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday welcomed the appointment of BJP leader Lata Gupta as the new Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), along with five new members. The appointments bring a new team to the women’s body after its chairperson’s post remained vacant for more than two years. Shyam Bala, Malti Verma, Lata Sodhi, Sanrika Sharma Jha and Renu Bhalla have been named as members.

New Delhi Commission for Women team takes charge after two-year vacancy

The post fell vacant after AAP leader Swati Maliwal resigned in January 2024 after her party nominated her to the Rajya Sabha. The appointments were announced through the official Delhi Chief Minister’s Office handle on X.

“The Government of Delhi has appointed Smt. Lata Gupta as the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women and Smt. Shyam Bala, Smt. Malti Verma, Smt. Lata Sodhi, Smt. Sanrika Sharma Jha, and Smt. Renu Bhalla as Members,” the post said.

Government expects new Delhi Commission for Women team to strengthen work

The Delhi government said the commission has a key role in ensuring women’s safety and dignity, protecting their rights and promoting empowerment. It said the new appointments would bring fresh momentum to its functioning and make access to justice, protection and assistance more effective.

“The Delhi Commission for Women plays a vital role in the safety, dignity, protection of rights, and empowerment of women. These appointments will infuse new momentum into the Commission’s functioning, making access to justice, protection, and assistance even more effective for women,” the CMO said.

Rekha Gupta congratulates Lata Gupta and newly appointed members

Rekha Gupta congratulated Lata Gupta and the five members, saying she was confident that they would work in coordination with the Delhi government and contribute towards women’s safety, dignity, rights and empowerment.

“Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly appointed Chairperson of the Delhi Women’s Commission, Smt. Lata Gupta Ji, and all the members. We are fully confident that all of you will establish coordination with the Delhi Government to give a new direction to women’s safety, dignity, rights, and empowerment, and will make a significant contribution to the creation of a sensitive, just, and safe Delhi,” the chief minister said.

The appointments give the Delhi Commission for Women a full leadership team after more than two years without a chairperson.

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