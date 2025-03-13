Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Laughable’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams DMK Government For Altering Rupee Symbol In State Budget

‘Laughable’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams DMK Government For Altering Rupee Symbol In State Budget

DMK and its allies defended the change. DMK spokesperson Sarvanan Annadurai stated that the alteration was a symbolic protest against the Union government’s policies.

‘Laughable’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams DMK Government For Altering Rupee Symbol In State Budget

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai


Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai has strongly criticized the DMK government for replacing the national currency symbol ‘Rs’ with the Tamil letter ‘Ru’ in the state budget logo for 2025-26, calling the move “laughable” and an attempt to divert attention from pressing public issues.

The controversy erupted after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released a video showcasing the new budget logo, in which the ‘Rs’ symbol was replaced with ‘Ru’ in Tamil script. While the DMK justified the change as a symbolic protest against the Union government’s policies, opposition parties, including the BJP, condemned the move as unnecessary and divisive.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Annamalai questioned the DMK’s rationale, pointing out that the Rupee symbol was designed by a Tamil academic, Udaya Kumar, and was well-received by Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister, M. Karunanidhi. “The Rupee symbol was created by a Tamilian and was appreciated by Kalaignar Karunanidhi. Now, Stalin wants to change it because they are against the Devanagari script. This is nothing but an attempt to stir controversy and shift focus from their failures,” Annamalai stated in an interview with ANI.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s take

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took to social media to criticize the DMK government, questioning why they did not object when the Rupee symbol was officially adopted in 2010 under the Congress-led UPA government, of which DMK was a part. She accused the DMK of undermining a national symbol and ignoring the contribution of a Tamil designer. “By erasing this symbol, DMK is not just rejecting a national identity but also disregarding the creative work of a Tamil youth,” she wrote.

Other BJP leaders also voiced their discontent. BJP leader C.R. Kesavan called the DMK’s decision an “absurd drama” that insulted Tamil pride, while Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy labeled the move “childish, foolish, and nonsensical.” Tamilisai Soundararajan stressed that the Indian Rupee is a federal currency and that the DMK must respect national symbols.

However, the DMK and its allies defended the change. DMK spokesperson Sarvanan Annadurai stated that the alteration was a symbolic protest against the Union government’s policies, while CPI leader D. Raja argued that it did not violate the Constitution. Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission Executive Vice Chairman J. Jeyaranjan simply remarked, “We don’t want to use Devanagari. That’s all.”

The debate continues to escalate, with political parties clashing over whether the move is a matter of linguistic pride or an unnecessary controversy. As Tamil Nadu prepares to present its budget, the political ramifications of this symbolic change remain to be seen.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Kwatha Village: A Meitei Stronghold Navigating Conflict Near The Indo-Myanmar Border | NewsX Ground Report

Filed under

DMK government K Annamalai

Ladakh’s Kargil was jol

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Ladakh’s Kargil, No Casualties Reported
Vanessa Trump, the ex-wif

Is Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods? Here’s What Sources Said
French Prime Minister Fra

‘We Will Not Yield To These Kinds Of Threats’, France Stands Firm Against Trump’s Trade...
In a major breakthrough a

Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage
Tamil Nadu BJP President

‘Laughable’, BJP’s K Annamalai Slams DMK Government For Altering Rupee Symbol In State Budget
Democratic U.S. Represent

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Ladakh’s Kargil, No Casualties Reported

Magnitude 5.2 Earthquake Strikes Ladakh’s Kargil, No Casualties Reported

Is Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods? Here’s What Sources Said

Is Vanessa Trump Dating Tiger Woods? Here’s What Sources Said

‘We Will Not Yield To These Kinds Of Threats’, France Stands Firm Against Trump’s Trade War Threats

‘We Will Not Yield To These Kinds Of Threats’, France Stands Firm Against Trump’s Trade...

Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage

Assam Police Rescue Two Minors Trafficked To Rajasthan, Forced Into Marriage

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva Passes Away At 77 Due To Cancer Treatment Complications

Entertainment

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Lil Yachty Gets Slammed For Calling BLM A Scam: They Had Bought Mansions

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady Opens Up About His ‘True Love’ Two Years After Splitting With Gisele Bundchen

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The Screens Soon

When Is The Karate Kid Re-Releasing In India? Karate Kid: Legends To Also Hit The

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No Complaints’

Brad Pitt Has Moved On Happily Post Divorce Finalisation With Angelina Jolie: ‘Life’s Good, No

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

When Is Mamma Mia! 3 Releasing? Amanda Seyfried Reveals ‘They’re Not In Any Rush’

Lifestyle

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To