Saturday, May 31, 2025
Live Tv
Law Student Arrested Over Remarks on 'Operation Sindoor' In Gurugram

Sharmistha Panoli, a law student from Pune, was arrested in Gurugram on Friday night by a team from Kolkata Police over an Instagram video allegedly linked to Operation Sindoor

Sharmistha Panoli, a law student from Pune, was arrested in Gurugram on Friday night by a team from Kolkata Police over an Instagram video allegedly linked to Operation Sindoor. The video, though later deleted, reportedly carried comments deemed offensive and derogatory towards a particular religious community.

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking public anger and prompting a formal complaint in Kolkata. Following the outrage, police registered an FIR against Panoli, stating that her remarks had “hurt the religious sentiments of members of a particular community.”

Efforts to reach Panoli through a legal notice were unsuccessful, as she and her family had allegedly gone into hiding. This led to a court issuing an arrest warrant, which was executed in Gurugram.

In response to the backlash, Panoli posted an unconditional apology on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody… I expect co-operation and understanding.” She assured that she would be more cautious in future public posts.

