Saturday, April 5, 2025
Live Tv
Lawrence Bishnoi Aide Aaditya Jain Extradited From UAE By CBI In Major Crackdown

Jain faces multiple criminal charges including extortion, illegal arms possession, kidnapping, and supplying contraband to prisoners.

Aaditya Jain


In a major breakthrough in the crackdown on transnational crime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with Rajasthan Police, successfully extradited Aaditya Jain a key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India. Jain, also known as Tony, arrived at Jaipur International Airport on Monday under tight security.

The extradition was part of a joint operation involving the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, NCB-Abu Dhabi, and Rajasthan Police. According to Additional Director General (ADG) Dinesh M.N., Jain is a resident of Kuchaman in Rajasthan and played a critical role in the extortion network led by Bishnoi and Rohit Godara.

Encrypted Apps and ‘Dabba Calling’ Used for Extortion

“Aaditya Jain was deeply involved in gathering personal and family details of businessmen who were later targeted for extortion,” said ADG Dinesh. “He facilitated communication between gang members and victims using methods like dabba calling, and also made extortion calls through encrypted platforms like WhatsApp and Signal VOIP under direct instructions from gang leaders.”

Jain faces multiple criminal charges including extortion, illegal arms possession, kidnapping, and supplying contraband to prisoners. The gang allegedly resorted to violence including shootings and murders in cases where ransom demands were not met. They even circulated videos of their crimes on social media platforms to spread fear and amplify their notoriety.

The CBI had issued a Red Corner Notice against Jain on February 18, 2025, at the request of the Rajasthan Police. Leveraging its status as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, the CBI used the BHARATPOL platform to collaborate with both international and domestic law enforcement agencies, facilitating Jain’s return to Indian custody.

Sources reveal Jain’s criminal journey began at the age of 17 after a failed romantic relationship led to legal trouble and a jail sentence. Estranged from his family, including his grocery store-owner father, Jain reportedly gravitated toward the Bishnoi gang and quickly climbed the ranks to manage key extortion operations.

With Jain now in Indian custody, authorities believe this could deal a major blow to the operations of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang. Investigations are ongoing, and further arrests are expected as law enforcement continues to dismantle the criminal network.

newsx

