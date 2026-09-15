Big Breakthrough For Indian Agencies: Canada Deports Lawrence Bishnoi’s Close Aide Karamveer Singh; Who Is He?

Canada has deported Karamveer Singh, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in a major breakthrough for Indian agencies. Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) took Singh into custody at IGI Airport in New Delhi after he was deported from Canada, the police said on Tuesday.

Singh was wanted in a case registered at the State Crime Police Station in SAS Nagar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act and Passport Act. An AGTF Punjab Look Out Circular (LOC) against him was issued on September 3, 2026.

Who is Karamveer Singh and what is his Lawrence Bishnoi link?

According to Punjab Police, Singh provided logistical support and a hideout to Anmol Bishnoi, another accused linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in the United States. This alleged role has brought Singh under the scanner in the probe into the gang’s wider transnational network.

The police also said Singh has a criminal history involving cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, extortion, offences under the Arms Act and other criminal activities. “Further investigation is underway to uncover his wider criminal network and activities,” Punjab Police said.

Lawrence Bishnoi associate brought back after Canada deportation

In a post on X, Punjab Police described Singh’s detention as a breakthrough against transnational organised crime. “In a breakthrough against transnational organised crime, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has taken Karamveer Singh, a close associate of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, into custody at IGI Airport, New Delhi, following his deportation from #Canada,” the police said.

Punjab Police added that it “remains committed to dismantling gangster networks and ensuring that wanted criminals operating from across borders are brought to justice”.

Lawrence Bishnoi name surfaces in Haridwar jail threat

The development comes alongside another case in which the name of the ‘Lawrence Group’ was allegedly used to threaten the Senior Superintendent of Roshnabad District Jail in Haridwar. The officer received a threatening WhatsApp call followed by several messages on Monday.

Haridwar SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said, “Yesterday, the Senior Superintendent of Roshnabad District Jail informed the police that he received a call via WhatsApp in which he was threatened, followed by several messages. He then submitted a formal complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered at the SIDCUL police station.”

Lawrence Bishnoi-linked threat triggers specialised probe

Bhullar said the complaint involved a senior officer and the name of a gangster had been invoked to intimidate him. Specialised teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

The SOG technical team and cyber team are working to identify and arrest the accused in the Haridwar threat case, while further investigation into Singh’s alleged network is underway.

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