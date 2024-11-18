Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother Anmol Detained In US; Mumbai Police Looking To Expedite Him To India

In the meantime, his detention in California has provided a new opportunity for Indian law enforcement to pursue justice for the victims of the crimes he is accused of committing.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in the United States. Authorities say he is wanted in India for his involvement in several high-profile criminal cases, including the shooting outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

Anmol Bishnoi, 25, was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials last week after it was discovered that he had entered the country using forged travel documents. Bishnoi fled India in May 2022, reportedly using a fake passport under the alias “Bhanu.” U.S. immigration authorities discovered the forged documents, leading to his detention in California.

Alleged Links to Major Crimes in India

Bishnoi’s arrest marks a significant development in the ongoing efforts by Indian authorities to apprehend members of the notorious Bishnoi criminal syndicate, led by his older brother, Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol has been implicated in a string of serious crimes in India, and his return to face charges is now a priority for law enforcement agencies.

One of the most notable cases Anmol is suspected of is the shooting incident outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in April 2022. The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, was reportedly orchestrated by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police have found evidence linking Anmol to the shooting, including an audio clip of a conversation between him and another member of the gang, Vicky Gupta. This evidence has fueled speculation that Anmol was involved in planning the attack on the Bollywood actor.

The Murder of Sidhu Moosewala: Anmol Bishnoi’s Role

In addition to the Salman Khan shooting, Anmol is also a key suspect in the brutal murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead on June 6, 2022. The murder, which shocked the nation, was allegedly carried out by members of the Bishnoi gang. Anmol, who was released on bail just months before Moosewala’s death, is believed to have played a pivotal role in orchestrating the murder. After the killing, Anmol reportedly went into hiding, fleeing India under a false identity.

Indian authorities have issued a Red Corner Notice for Anmol, seeking his arrest and extradition. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his capture. Anmol’s arrest in the U.S. has reignited hopes of bringing him back to India to face charges related to these high-profile crimes.

India Seeks Extradition of Anmol Bishnoi

Following his detention, the Indian government has begun coordinating with U.S. officials to arrange for Anmol’s extradition. The FBI and senior officials from Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), have been in discussions about his case. U.S. immigration officials are currently reviewing Anmol’s asylum application, which could affect the timeline of his deportation.

While U.S. authorities are determining whether Anmol can be deported or granted asylum, Indian officials are working to ensure that he faces the full force of the law for his alleged role in organized crime. In addition to his involvement in the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, Anmol is implicated in numerous other criminal activities, including extortion and attempted murders.

Ongoing Criminal Investigations and Arrest Warrants

Anmol Bishnoi has been linked to more than 30 criminal cases in India, with nearly 10 arrest warrants pending against him. According to Rajasthan Police, the younger Bishnoi’s criminal record includes charges ranging from murder to kidnapping and extortion. Authorities in India are particularly concerned about the continued activities of the Bishnoi gang, which is known for its violent tactics and connections to organized crime syndicates across the country.

Indian investigators are also looking into Anmol’s possible role in other criminal incidents, including the 2023 shooting of prominent figures and the ongoing investigation into the 2023 murder of political leader Baba Siddique. Mumbai Police have confirmed that they are pursuing extradition proceedings against Anmol and are working to secure his return to India.

The Bishnoi Crime Syndicate: A Legacy of Violence

The Bishnoi crime syndicate, led by Lawrence Bishnoi, has been responsible for numerous violent crimes in India and abroad. Lawrence, who is currently serving time in an Indian prison, is one of the most feared gangsters in the country. The syndicate is notorious for its violent tactics, including killings, extortion, and smuggling operations. Anmol, as the younger brother, has been implicated in continuing the family’s criminal legacy, playing an active role in several of the gang’s operations.

Anmol’s arrest in the United States represents a major blow to the Bishnoi criminal network, but his extradition back to India remains a critical piece in unraveling the full scope of the syndicate’s operations.

What’s Next for Anmol Bishnoi?

As discussions continue between U.S. and Indian authorities, the future of Anmol Bishnoi’s case is uncertain. If his asylum request is denied, he could face deportation back to India, where he would stand trial for his alleged involvement in multiple high-profile criminal cases. In the meantime, his detention in California has provided a new opportunity for Indian law enforcement to pursue justice for the victims of the crimes he is accused of committing.