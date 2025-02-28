Leaders & Innovators From Real Estate, Housing Sectors Delve on the Future of Living Spaces | NXT Summit 2025

Leaders and innovators from real estate and housing sectors delved on the future of various sectors of living spaces as they shared expert knowledge on what is Next in Living, at this first day of the NXT Summit 2025 on Friday, organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Living, although a broad spectrum, primarily dictates how we live and where we live. It is essentially the spaces that define us and the spaces we define, according to our needs and preferences. So, what’s living going to be like in the next few years? Leaders and innovators from real estate and housing sectors delved on the future of various sectors of living spaces as they shared expert knowledge on what is Next in Living, at this first day of the NXT Summit 2025 on Friday, organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Housing Is the Epicenter of Development’

Responding to a question on what he feels is going to be the buzzword for housing, for living, and for real estate, and where these sectors are headed in the future, HUDCO Chairman & MD Sanjay Kulshrestha, said, “The government wants every person to have a roof over their head. So by 2047, I think we will have sustainable smart homes for everyone.”

Housing is the epicenter of the development and it is the actual key for the export of, and everything which is going along, he stressed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It starts from the housing only. So whether it is water, sanitation, power, energy, roads, logistics or economical drivers like education, hospitals, market…. everything starts from the housing (and therefore), housing is the key to development.”

Right from financing to consultancy, “we have taken the responsibility” to ensure that all these things happen “in a timely sustainable, smart and an eco friendly manner”, he said, adding that the the future is “very bright” for the housing sector in India and a lot of things regarding the standardization of the sustainable a product has been done while standardization of the layouts has been has been in process.

‘Just Like We Have a Concept of Circular Economy, We Need to Have a Concept of Circular Cities’

Meanwhile, Payal Kanodia Chairperson & Trustee, M3M Foundation, asserted that real estate is the biggest contributor to economy.

While affordable housing is one part of living spaces, the luxury living is another part of it, Kanodia said, adding, “So, we see India going both ways where affordable and luxury is bound to grow hand-in-hand. And when we talk about sustainability, affordability, climate change, exploding population, you know, when we build future cities, we need to keep these in mind. And the smart cities need to take into consideration all these points.”

Furthermore, she stressed on the need to be ensure that “just like we have a concept of circular economy, we need to have a concept of circular cities where whatever a city is built on, it takes all its resources from within and then reuses it because climate is one big thing that’s gonna be very impactful, and we really need to take care of climate”.

So whatever we do for future, whatever technologies we opt for, it has to take climate and growing population into consideration, much while keeping the price point in mind, she noted.

Affordable Housing: ‘Urban Planning a Major Factor’

Affordable housing, as a concept, needs to be government driven because there are certain input costs when it comes to real estate, which are not in the factors of private developers, such as land costs, cement costs, True Habitat Founder Shyamroop Roy Chowdhury said during the discussion. “So, affordable housing has to be driven by government policies, support and subsidies, and the government is doing a great job in providing these subsidies. Although every state in India has a different policy towards affordable housing, Haryana is leading the way.”

“Uttar Pradesh also has an affordable housing model. But then again, it is through the auction allotment system. So sometimes those projects may not be actually affordable in nature for people, but people are trying. The government is trying. Policies are evolving. Things are changing. So affordable housing is one aspect. But when it comes to a more sustainable living, urban planning is a major factor. So urban planning means that wherever the societies are coming up, wherever the density is moving, wherever the population is moving, you need to give those amenities like social services, transportation and other civic amenities to the people over there. These have to, you know, move forward, evolve for the sector to grow. But I think the sector is growing, at least for the past half a decade or so, the sector has been growing steadily. And, let’s hope it keeps growing in such a pace going forward.”

About NXT Conclave:

As nations navigate complex economic landscapes, rapid technological advancements, and the urgency of sustainability, NXT Conclave 2025 served as a catalyst for action. Designed to accelerate innovation, influence global policymaking, and foster strategic collaborations, NXT will play a defining role in shaping the future of industries, economies, and societies.

More than just a summit, NXT drove tangible action. Attendees witnessed the game-changing product debuts, pioneering research presentations, and policy frameworks set to influence industries and governments worldwide. Live demonstrations of next-generation AI, quantum computing, and transformative technologies offered a glimpse into the future.

With exclusive leadership roundtables, NXT brought together the brightest minds to forge partnerships that drive sustainable growth, technological advancement, and geopolitical stability.

The inaugural NXT Conclave 2025 brought together some of the most influential global leaders, with Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi as the Chief Guest, reaffirming India’s leadership in global governance and innovation.

Check the full interaction here: