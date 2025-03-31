‘Learn From South’ Raj Thackeray Slams Hindi Push, Backs Tamil Nadu’s Fight Against NEP’s Language Policy

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has urged Maharashtra to take inspiration from Tamil Nadu in opposing the alleged imposition of Hindi and the three-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP). Citing Tamil Nadu’s strong resistance to the language policy, Thackeray emphasized the need to uphold Marathi pride and ensure its widespread use in the state.

Raj Thackeray Backs Tamil Nadu’s Resistance to Hindi

Speaking at a public gathering, Raj Thackeray said, “Have you seen the southern states? Have you seen Tamil Nadu? See how they have opposed Hindi language. What is going on in Maharashtra? We are the ones who do not react. Every state’s language should be respected.” His remarks come at a time when language politics is once again making headlines, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserting that 25 Indian languages, including Marathi, have suffered due to the predominance of Hindi.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has long opposed the National Education Policy’s three-language formula, arguing that it promotes Hindi at the cost of regional languages. The DMK insists that its two-language policy, comprising Tamil and English, is sufficient and has served the state well. Tamil Nadu has also highlighted its significant contribution to the national economy, reinforcing the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity.

Madhya Pradesh’s Multi-Language Education Plan

Amid this debate, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has proposed an ambitious plan to introduce additional optional languages in colleges, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and Punjabi. However, concerns remain regarding faculty recruitment and the minimum student enrollment needed for effective implementation. Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s Higher Education Minister, claimed that this initiative would establish “a hub of linguistic diversity.”

The BJP has defended the National Education Policy, stating that it provides students with a choice among multiple languages and does not impose Hindi. The party argues that a third language will benefit students when they travel across different states. However, the DMK has kept up pressure on the Central government, demanding the release of funds allegedly withheld due to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to adopt the NEP.

Tamil Nadu’s Fight to Preserve Its Education Model

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the Central government of attempting to dismantle Tamil Nadu’s well-established education system. “The education system in Tamil Nadu is number one in India. But they want to kill Macaulay’s model of education and go back to the Vedic system,” he stated. The DMK remains firm in its stand against any perceived cultural homogenization.

