Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Learn From South’ Raj Thackeray Slams Hindi Push, Backs Tamil Nadu’s Fight Against NEP’s Language Policy

‘Learn From South’ Raj Thackeray Slams Hindi Push, Backs Tamil Nadu’s Fight Against NEP’s Language Policy

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has long opposed the National Education Policy’s three-language formula, arguing that it promotes Hindi at the cost of regional languages.

‘Learn From South’ Raj Thackeray Slams Hindi Push, Backs Tamil Nadu’s Fight Against NEP’s Language Policy

Raj Thackeray


Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has urged Maharashtra to take inspiration from Tamil Nadu in opposing the alleged imposition of Hindi and the three-language formula of the National Education Policy (NEP). Citing Tamil Nadu’s strong resistance to the language policy, Thackeray emphasized the need to uphold Marathi pride and ensure its widespread use in the state.

Raj Thackeray Backs Tamil Nadu’s Resistance to Hindi

Speaking at a public gathering, Raj Thackeray said, “Have you seen the southern states? Have you seen Tamil Nadu? See how they have opposed Hindi language. What is going on in Maharashtra? We are the ones who do not react. Every state’s language should be respected.” His remarks come at a time when language politics is once again making headlines, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserting that 25 Indian languages, including Marathi, have suffered due to the predominance of Hindi.

Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has long opposed the National Education Policy’s three-language formula, arguing that it promotes Hindi at the cost of regional languages. The DMK insists that its two-language policy, comprising Tamil and English, is sufficient and has served the state well. Tamil Nadu has also highlighted its significant contribution to the national economy, reinforcing the importance of linguistic and cultural diversity.

Madhya Pradesh’s Multi-Language Education Plan

Amid this debate, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has proposed an ambitious plan to introduce additional optional languages in colleges, including Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, and Punjabi. However, concerns remain regarding faculty recruitment and the minimum student enrollment needed for effective implementation. Inder Singh Parmar, the state’s Higher Education Minister, claimed that this initiative would establish “a hub of linguistic diversity.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The BJP has defended the National Education Policy, stating that it provides students with a choice among multiple languages and does not impose Hindi. The party argues that a third language will benefit students when they travel across different states. However, the DMK has kept up pressure on the Central government, demanding the release of funds allegedly withheld due to Tamil Nadu’s refusal to adopt the NEP.

Tamil Nadu’s Fight to Preserve Its Education Model

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan accused the Central government of attempting to dismantle Tamil Nadu’s well-established education system. “The education system in Tamil Nadu is number one in India. But they want to kill Macaulay’s model of education and go back to the Vedic system,” he stated. The DMK remains firm in its stand against any perceived cultural homogenization.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Cyber Crime Unit Busts Major Digital Arrest Fraud, Nabs Key Accused Linked To 80 Cases

Filed under

Hindi imposition Raj Thackeray

newsx

Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues
South Korean actor Kim So

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae...
Jurickson Profar, the for

Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tests Positive For Banned Substance
Elon Musk

Tesla Dealership in Rome Set on Fire; Elon Musk Calls It ‘Terrorism’
Maharashtra Navnirman Sen

‘Learn From South’ Raj Thackeray Slams Hindi Push, Backs Tamil Nadu’s Fight Against NEP’s Language...
newsx

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues

Three US Soldiers Found Dead After Vehicle Submerges in Lithuanian Bog, Search For Fourth Continues

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae...

Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tests Positive For Banned Substance

Tesla Dealership in Rome Set on Fire; Elon Musk Calls It ‘Terrorism’

Tesla Dealership in Rome Set on Fire; Elon Musk Calls It ‘Terrorism’

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’

N.Y.C. Influencer Exposes ‘Cursed’ West Village Apartment, Says ‘I Suffered Mystery Illnesses’

Entertainment

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae Ron As A Minor

Kim Soo Hyun Faces Backlash Over ‘Crocodile Tears’ In Press Conference Denying Dating Kim Sae

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, Who Cast Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa, Arrested On Rape Charges

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Who Is Murali Gopy And Why Netizens Are Praising Him Amid ‘Empuraan’ Controversy?

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

Watch | Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Fans In Gangtok While Shooting For Aashiqui 3

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black Dagger’

First Look Of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’ Unveiled – SJ Suryah Introduced As The Ruthless ‘Black

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok