Leaves For Muslims In Ramzan ! This Is What Congress Urged Karnataka Government

After Telangana government and Andhra Pradesh government initiate allowing Muslim employees to leave the offices before an hour in Ramzan, the Karnataka Pardesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to grant Muslim government employees permission to leave work early during Ramzan.

The request proposes that Muslim employees be allowed to leave after 4 PM to facilitate Iftar and evening prayers, according to reports from ANI.

Congress Leaders Push for Policy Change

KPCC Vice Presidents Syed Ahmad and Hussain have officially submitted an appeal through the Chief Minister’s political secretary and Legislative Council member, Nazir Ahmad. Party leaders are expected to meet CM Siddaramaiah soon to press for the implementation of this request.

With Ramzan fast approaching, Karnataka now faces calls to follow the example of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, both of which have already introduced early leave provisions for Muslim employees.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Grant Early Leave for Employees

The Telangana government has issued an official order allowing Muslim employees, including teachers, contract and outsourced workers, and public sector staff, to leave work at 4 PM during Ramzan.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has also approved work-time relaxation for Muslim employees throughout the holy month.

Political Debate Over Religious Exemptions

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly opposed Telangana’s decision, accusing the state government of engaging in appeasement politics. BJP leaders have criticized the move, arguing that such exemptions based on religion set a precedent that could lead to further demands.

