Monday, April 28, 2025
Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

The elections, held on April 25 after a delay due to campus violence, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of nearly 70 per cent.

Left Alliance Dominates JNUSU Polls, ABVP Marks Major Comeback With Joint Secretary Win

The Left alliance continued its stronghold in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the four top posts, even as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made major inroads.


The Left alliance continued its stronghold in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the four top posts, even as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made major inroads.

Nitish Kumar (AISA) was elected President, Manisha (DSF) won the Vice-President’s post, and Munteha Fatima (DSF) secured the position of General Secretary.

The ABVP, however, broke a decade-long dry spell by winning the post of Joint Secretary, with Vaibhav Meena emerging victorious.

For most of the counting day, ABVP candidates led in all four central panel positions, reflecting a strong challenge to the traditional Left dominance at JNU.

Though it eventually fell short in the President, Vice-President, and General Secretary contests, the margins of defeat were narrow, signalling a significant shift on campus.

An enthusiastic turnout

The elections, held on April 25 after a delay due to campus violence, witnessed an enthusiastic turnout of nearly 70 per cent.

With approximately 5,500 students casting their votes, the four-cornered contest saw AISA-DSF, ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance vying for control.

In the councillor elections, ABVP scripted history by winning 23 out of 42 seats — its best performance since 1999. The organization swept the School of Engineering and made notable gains in the Schools of Social Sciences, International Studies, and Sanskrit and Indic Studies.

The ABVP’s resurgence has injected fresh energy into campus politics. Leaders and supporters termed the results a “turning point,” pointing to both the strong central panel showing and the expansion at the school and centre levels.

Leaders expressed commitment

The newly elected leaders expressed their commitment to representing the interests of the students and continuing their advocacy for student rights.

Newly elected President, Nitish Kumar (AISA), assured students, stating, “We will work for the students and their welfare. The aim is to ensure that the voice of every student is heard and respected.”

Manisha (DSF), the newly elected Vice President, gave credit for the win to the university, stating, “The credit for this win goes to the university… JNU laal tha aur laal hi rahega… We always worked for the students and raised their voices, and we will continue doing this work in the future too.”

Newly elected General Secretary, Munteha Fatima (DSF), said, “We will continue to fight for the rights of the students, as we have always done.”

Vaibhav Meena (ABVP), who was elected Joint Secretary, reflected on the significance of his victory, saying, “We have won this after a decade, and ABVP will win all the four seats in the next election. This victory is a stepping stone for further successes.”

The 2024-25 elections saw a four-cornered contest, with AISA aligning with the Democratic Students’ Front (DSF), while ABVP, and an NSUI-Fraternity alliance fielded full panels.

The elections, initially scheduled for April 18, were postponed due to incidents of campus violence, with polling eventually taking place on April 25 after court and administrative intervention.

(With ANI Inputs)

