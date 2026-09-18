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Home > India News > Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case: Delhi Police arrested former colleague Anya and her husband Sanyam after his body was found in a Gurugram drain.

Delhi HR employee Yuvraj found dead, ex-colleague arrested
Delhi HR employee Yuvraj found dead, ex-colleague arrested

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 12:33 IST

Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, an HR employee with Adani Realty, was allegedly shot dead after leaving a Delhi restaurant to meet his former colleague Anya on September 6, police said. His body was later found dumped in a drain in Gurugram, while Delhi Police arrested Anya and her husband Sanyam from the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhand.

Reportedly, Yuvraj had been having lunch with his sister, a doctor based in Faridabad, at Golden Dragon restaurant in K Block of Lajpat Nagar at around 4 pm. He received a call and suddenly left, telling her he had a meeting in Gurugram and would return home by 10 pm.

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Delhi police trace Yuvraj’s last call and missing trail

When he did not return and his mobile phone was switched off, the family tried to trace him. “Around 4 pm, Yuvraj left the restaurant. When he did not return and his mobile phone was found switched off, the family made efforts to trace him,” said DCP (Southeast) Vineet Kumar, as per The Indian Express. 

After three-four days without any news, his sister approached Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11 and filed a complaint. An FIR was registered. Police analysed his call records and found that the last call he received before leaving the restaurant was from Anya.

Delhi probe uncovers past dispute between former colleagues

As per reports, Yuvraj’s family told police that Anya had allegedly been repeatedly calling and harassing him for a long time. “As mobile phones of both Yuvraj and Anya were found switched off, extensive investigation was conducted, including analysis of CCTV camera footage,” a senior officer said.

The two had earlier worked together at Emaar and were allegedly fired in 2022 following allegations of financial mismanagement. “The family of Yuvraj has claimed that he was fired because of Anya,” the officer said. Police also said they had unresolved financial issues. Yuvraj later found another job, but Anya did not.

Delhi case leads police to body found in Gurugram drain

As per The Indian Express, a police source said Yuvraj’s family alleged that Anya had continued harassing him by constantly calling him, fighting with him and creating problems in his professional life.

Police also learnt that an unidentified body had been found in a drain in Sector 70 of Gurugram on September 10. “Photographs of the deceased were obtained and shown to the complainant and family members of Yuvraj Singh Manchanda, who identified him,” the officer said.

Police later traced an active mobile number allegedly being used by Anya to Uttarakhand and arrested her and Sanyam from Kainchi Dham.

Delhi police allege shooting and body disposal

Police said Anya allegedly called Yuvraj again on September 6 and he went to meet her. According to police, Anya and her husband then got him into their car and shot him twice.

“They left the body inside the car for five to six hours, and then dumped it in the wee hours in a drain near their residence. They then left for Uttarakhand,” said the officer.

The couple has a one-year-old child, police said. “Both were produced before court, which sent them to five days of police custody,” said DCP Vineet Kumar. Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Delhi Car Drags Bike For Long Distance As Sparks Fly Across Road; Watch Viral Video    

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Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?
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Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

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Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?
Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?
Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?
Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?
Left To Meet Ex-Colleague In Gurugram, Delhi Man Found Shot Dead And Dumped In Drain; What Happened?

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