Saturday, February 15, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  HOME»
  India»
  Legendary Bengali Singer-Lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 83

Legendary Bengali Singer-Lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 83

Known for iconic songs like Ami Banglay Gaan Gai and Dinga Bhasao Sagore, he had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at SSKM Hospital.

Legendary Bengali Singer-Lyricist Pratul Mukhopadhyay Dies At 83


Veteran Bengali singer-songwriter Pratul Mukhopadhyay, known for his timeless compositions like Ami Banglay Gaan Gai and Dinga Bhasao Sagore, passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last in the morning.

Pratul Mukhopadhyay had been ailing for a long time, and despite medical intervention, his condition deteriorated in recent weeks. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had visited him at the hospital to check on his health. A medical board was also formed to oversee his treatment, but he remained bedridden until his demise.

Born in 1942 in Barisal, now in Bangladesh, Mukhopadhyay later moved to West Bengal, where he became a key figure in Bengali music and songwriting. His songs, deeply rooted in the ethos of Bengal, resonated with generations of listeners. Ami Banglay Gaan Gai remains one of the most cherished anthems of Bengali pride, while Dinga Bhasao Sagore continues to be revered by music lovers.

A multi-talented artist, Mukhopadhyay was not only a singer and lyricist but also a playback singer in films, notably lending his voice to Gosainbaganer Bhoot. Despite his fame, he preferred a reclusive life, staying away from the limelight.

His journey in music began at a young age, inspired by his father, who was a government school teacher. With a deep inclination towards literature and songwriting, he carved a niche for himself in the Bengali music industry, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

His passing has left the Bengali music fraternity in mourning, with tributes pouring in from artists, fans, and political leaders.

