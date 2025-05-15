‘Let India Finish The Job, Operation Sindoor Was Long Overdue’: UK Commentator Backs India’s Strike On ‘Terrorist State’ Pakistan

British commentator David Vance has thrown his weight behind India's Operation Sindoor, calling it a long-overdue strike against what he terms a 'terrorist state'—Pakistan. He also blasted Western media bias and slammed Donald Trump for meddling in India's counter-terror campaign.

British political commentator and writer David Vance has expressed strong support for India’s recent military action under Operation Sindoor, describing it as “long overdue” and a much-needed step.

Operation Sindoor Was Long Overdue

In an interview with ANI, Vance remarked, “I think the operation was long overdue. That’s the first thing. It needed to happen is the second thing. And thirdly, I think the operation has been pretty successful… I think this was India striking a blow for civilisation. It was a lot more than just the conflict with Pakistan.”

Vance reiterated his earlier remarks made during a 2018 United Nations address, where he had described Pakistan as a “failed state” and a “terrorist incubator.” Referring to those comments, he added, “This is something I said at the UN back in 2018; I consider Pakistan to be a failed state, a terrorist state, a terrorist incubator. And so it was good that India moved against it.”

Operation Sindoor and Its Trigger

India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month, which claimed the lives of 26 people. The operation involved precision airstrikes across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists. India also responded strongly to Pakistani military retaliation, targeting Pakistani airbases in the aftermath.

Vance strongly criticised the Western media for what he described as biased and misleading coverage of the Pahalgam terror attack and its aftermath. He condemned the tendency of some media outlets to describe the terrorists involved as “gunmen” and accused them of favouring Pakistan in their reporting.

“The Western media’s coverage has been absolutely atrocious. It’s been biased in favour of Pakistan, and it’s ignored the obvious success that India had,” Vance stated. He further added, “In fact, I think India was almost too successful, insofar as I was disappointed that President Trump intervened and tried to get a ceasefire. I didn’t think there was any need for a ceasefire. I think it was important that India was let to go after all these terrorists. And I think it did, and I think it did extremely well.”

He continued his criticism, targeting the BBC in particular: “But the Western media, it’s so unfair on so many things, not just this issue, many other issues as well. It cannot be trusted. Here in the UK, we get a lot of news from the BBC. The BBC should be banned in India. The BBC is so anti-India, and so pro-Pakistan…”

Vance Criticises Trump for Intervening

Vance also took aim at U.S. President Donald Trump for his involvement in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He criticised Trump for attempting to take credit for the cessation of hostilities and for not supporting India’s fight against terrorism more strongly.

“I think President Trump is very misguided on this. I don’t appreciate his intervention in this India-Pakistan situation. And I honestly think he has lost all common sense,” Vance said. “The obvious thing for him to do should be to support Prime Minister Modi, to support India as it takes on a terrorist state. So I don’t understand why President Trump is instead trying to turn this into another set of great achievements for him. It’s got nothing to do with him. He should stay out of it and let India finish the job.”

