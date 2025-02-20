Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • ‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans

‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans

The financial assistance scheme was among the key topics discussed in the first Cabinet meeting, along with the reinstatement of the Ayushman Yojana, which had been previously halted.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans


Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta firmly responded to former CM Atishi’s remarks regarding the BJP-led government’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital. Addressing the issue after the first Cabinet meeting, CM Gupta asserted that her government would implement its own agenda without external interference.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It’s our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn’t need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while being in power,” Rekha Gupta said, countering Atishi’s statement about the BJP’s commitment to financial assistance for women. The remark highlights the BJP’s intent to govern independently, following their recent victory in Delhi.

Former CM’s Criticism

Atishi, who served as the Chief Minister under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the political shift, had questioned the BJP government’s implementation of the promised scheme, urging them to fulfil their commitment to women’s welfare. Her comments came in light of BJP’s electoral pledge to provide financial assistance, a promise that was a crucial part of their campaign.

Gupta’s rebuttal shows the new administration’s confidence in executing its policies without guidance from the former ruling party. She emphasized that the government is focused on fulfilling its commitments and that critics should allow the administration to function without undue pressure.

The financial assistance scheme was among the key topics discussed in the first Cabinet meeting, along with the reinstatement of the Ayushman Yojana, which had been previously halted. The BJP-led government has also moved forward with presenting 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

With the BJP now in charge, CM Gupta’s remarks signal a strong stance against opposition scrutiny, reinforcing that policy decisions will be taken independently while prioritizing the welfare of Delhi’s citizens. Whether the Rs 2,500 financial aid scheme will be implemented in its promised form remains a critical issue as the new government settles in.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

Filed under

#RekhaGupta Atishi Marlena

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

What Lies Ahead For Mohalla Clinics As Delhi Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat?

What Lies Ahead For Mohalla Clinics As Delhi Cabinet Approves Ayushman Bharat?

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta To Table 14 Pending CAG Reports In First House Meeting

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Announces New Cabinet: Check Ministers And Their Portfolios

‘Pappu Aur Tappu’: Watch Yogi Adityanath Mocking Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

‘Pappu Aur Tappu’: Watch Yogi Adityanath Mocking Rahul Gandhi And Akhilesh Yadav

Entertainment

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Saira Banu Hospitalised Due To Medical Emergency; AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty Extend Support

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The Gig Date

Is Eminem Finally Coming To India? Rapper’s Leaked Schedule Of New Concert Tour Reveals The

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

‘Drishyam 3’ Officially Announced: Mohanlal Confirms Third Instalment of the Hit Franchise

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s Nadaaniyan’

Miss Briganza Is Back! Archana Puran Singh Reprises Her Role In Ibrahim Ali Khan And

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox