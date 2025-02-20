‘Let Us Work’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Atishi’s Remarks On BJP’s Welfare Plans

The financial assistance scheme was among the key topics discussed in the first Cabinet meeting, along with the reinstatement of the Ayushman Yojana, which had been previously halted.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta firmly responded to former CM Atishi’s remarks regarding the BJP-led government’s promise to provide Rs 2,500 to women in the national capital. Addressing the issue after the first Cabinet meeting, CM Gupta asserted that her government would implement its own agenda without external interference.

“It’s our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn’t need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while being in power,” Rekha Gupta said, countering Atishi’s statement about the BJP’s commitment to financial assistance for women. The remark highlights the BJP’s intent to govern independently, following their recent victory in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says, "We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people." On former Delhi CM Atishi's statement regarding the BJP's promise to give Rs 2500 to the women in Delhi, the Delhi CM says, "It's our government; the agenda will be ours.… pic.twitter.com/2bB8HhmWEa — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

Former CM’s Criticism

Atishi, who served as the Chief Minister under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) before the political shift, had questioned the BJP government’s implementation of the promised scheme, urging them to fulfil their commitment to women’s welfare. Her comments came in light of BJP’s electoral pledge to provide financial assistance, a promise that was a crucial part of their campaign.

Gupta’s rebuttal shows the new administration’s confidence in executing its policies without guidance from the former ruling party. She emphasized that the government is focused on fulfilling its commitments and that critics should allow the administration to function without undue pressure.

The financial assistance scheme was among the key topics discussed in the first Cabinet meeting, along with the reinstatement of the Ayushman Yojana, which had been previously halted. The BJP-led government has also moved forward with presenting 14 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the assembly, ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

With the BJP now in charge, CM Gupta’s remarks signal a strong stance against opposition scrutiny, reinforcing that policy decisions will be taken independently while prioritizing the welfare of Delhi’s citizens. Whether the Rs 2,500 financial aid scheme will be implemented in its promised form remains a critical issue as the new government settles in.

