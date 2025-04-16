‘Let’s Not Fight Over Languages’: Supreme Court Defends Use of Urdu on Signboard in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court has strongly pushed back against the idea that languages belong to religions. In a recent ruling, the court said calling Urdu a “Muslim language” is completely wrong and goes against the spirit of India’s unity in diversity. This came after a woman from Maharashtra filed a petition asking for the removal of Urdu from a municipal signboard.

In a recent ruling, supreme court said calling Urdu a “Muslim language” is completely wrong and goes against the spirit of India’s diversity.

The Supreme Court has strongly pushed back against the idea that languages belong to religions. In a recent ruling, the court said calling Urdu a “Muslim language” is completely wrong and goes against the spirit of India’s unity in diversity. This came after a woman from Maharashtra filed a petition asking for the removal of Urdu from a municipal signboard.

Varshatai Sanjay Bagade, a former councillor from Patur town in Maharashtra’s Akola district, had a big problem with the local municipal board putting up a sign in both Marathi and Urdu. She felt only Marathi should be allowed since it’s the official language.

She first took her complaint to the local council, then to the Bombay High Court, but didn’t get any support. Finally, she knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Clear Message: “Language Is Not Religion”

The judges, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice K Vinod Chandran, were very clear in their verdict — just because Urdu is commonly used by Muslims doesn’t mean it’s a religious language.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Language is not religion,” the court said. “Language belongs to a community, to a region, to people — not to a religion. Language is culture. Language shows the journey of people over time.”

The court reminded everyone that Urdu has deep roots in India’s culture, especially in northern and central India, where it grew as part of the beautiful Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb — a mix of Hindu and Muslim traditions that brought communities together.

Why Was Urdu Even Used?

The court also explained why Urdu was used on the nameboard — simply because many locals in the area understand it.

“The municipal council just wanted to make communication easier,” the judges said. The goal was never to promote one language over another, but to help everyone feel included.

In response to the claim that Urdu doesn’t belong in India, the court gave a history lesson.

“Urdu, like Marathi and Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. It was born in this land,” the court said.

The judges said Urdu developed naturally in India as a way for people from different backgrounds to talk to each other. Over time, it became more polished and was even chosen by many famous poets to express their thoughts.

Hindi and Urdu Are Closer Than You Think

Even people who think they don’t speak Urdu actually do — they just don’t realize it. The court pointed out how our everyday Hindi is full of Urdu words.

“It’s almost impossible to speak daily Hindi without using Urdu words,” the bench said. Interestingly, the word “Hindi” itself comes from a Persian word — “Hindavi.”

How the Divide Began

The court said that, unfortunately, over time, the mix between Hindi and Urdu got broken up. Purists on both sides — and colonial rulers — added fuel to the fire. They started separating the two languages by religion, branding Hindi as Hindu and Urdu as Muslim.

“This divide is a sad mistake,” the court said. “It goes against unity, brotherhood, and everything India stands for.”

Local Councils Should Speak the People’s Language

Municipal councils are there to help people with everyday services. If a group of locals in the area speak Urdu, it only makes sense to include that language in signboards along with Marathi, the court said.

“Language should be something that brings people together, not something that divides them,” the judges added.

Nothing Illegal About Using Urdu

The court made it clear that using Urdu does not break any rules. The 2022 Maharashtra Local Authorities (Official Languages) Act says that Marathi must be used — but it never says other languages like Urdu can’t be used as well.

“The entire case is based on a misunderstanding of the law,” the judges said as they dismissed the petition.

To end the hearing, the court gave a message straight from the heart: let’s stop fearing languages that we think don’t belong to us.

“Our prejudice against a language must be checked against the truth — that our country is rich in diversity. Let’s not turn our strength into weakness. Let’s make friends with Urdu and every language,” the court said.