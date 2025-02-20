Home
‘Let’s Not Pretend Delhiites Did Not Care About Freebies’, Says Political Analyst Nikhil Jain | NewsX Exclusive

Jain emphasized that social welfare schemes remain a crucial factor in voter decisions, contradicting the claim that Delhiites rejected freebies in favor of a purely development-driven model.

‘Let’s Not Pretend Delhiites Did Not Care About Freebies’, Says Political Analyst Nikhil Jain | NewsX Exclusive


The recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections have sparked a debate over whether voters prioritize development over welfare schemes, often termed as “freebies.” Political analyst Nikhil Jain, in an interview with NewsX, argued that while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, the notion that Delhiites rejected social welfare measures is misleading.

Jain pointed out that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders previously criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) welfare initiatives, the BJP itself adopted similar promises in the 2025 elections. He highlighted that while AAP had pledged ₹2,100 per month to women, the BJP countered with an even higher offer of ₹2,500. “Let’s not pretend that the people of Delhi did not care about these freebies, and certainly, let’s not pretend that the BJP is not doing it,” Jain remarked.

Jain attributed AAP’s defeat primarily to its governance record rather than a shift in voter priorities. He argued that the Kejriwal-led government’s persistent conflicts with the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre frustrated the electorate. “As a Delhi voter, I found it irritating and obnoxious to see my chief minister constantly in confrontation with the Prime Minister and the Chief Secretary instead of focusing on governance,” he said.

According to Jain, the verdict reflects public dissatisfaction with AAP’s performance in infrastructure development and administration over the past decade. He emphasized that the BJP’s victory signifies a rejection of AAP’s governance model rather than an outright rejection of social welfare schemes.

As the BJP prepares to form the government in Delhi, the debate over governance versus welfare schemes is likely to continue, with parties recalibrating their strategies in response to evolving voter expectations.

Watch here:

ALSO READ: PM Modi Chairs NDA CMs’ Meeting In Delhi; Allies Hail Narendra Modi

Filed under

AAP VS BJP NewsX Exclusive

