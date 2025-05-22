Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Let’s Not Pretend…’: EAM Jaishankar Blames Pakistan For Terror Attacks On India, Cites UN-Listed Terrorists

‘Let’s Not Pretend…’: EAM Jaishankar Blames Pakistan For Terror Attacks On India, Cites UN-Listed Terrorists

Jaishankar also linked the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s “extreme religious outlook”.

‘Let’s Not Pretend…’: EAM Jaishankar Blames Pakistan For Terror Attacks On India, Cites UN-Listed Terrorists

In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan’s continued denial of harboring terrorist elements, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has asserted that Islamabad must stop pretending it has no role in terror attacks targeting India.


In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan’s continued denial of harboring terrorist elements, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has asserted that Islamabad must stop pretending it has no role in terror attacks targeting India. Speaking to Dutch daily De Volkskrant during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands, Jaishankar said, “Let’s not pretend Pakistan is not involved. The state is involved. The army is up to its neck in it.”

The minister was responding to questions about Pakistan’s repeated claims of ignorance regarding terrorist groups operating from its soil. “The most notorious terrorists on the United Nations’ list are in Pakistan. They operate in broad daylight. Their addresses, activities, and mutual contacts are known. So how can anyone believe the Pakistani state is unaware?” Jaishankar asked.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Accused of Religious Radicalism

Jaishankar also linked the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s “extreme religious outlook”. Speaking to Dutch broadcaster NOS earlier, he said the terrorists behind the attack deliberately gave it a religious tint. “The world should not accept such practices,” he emphasized.

He reiterated that terrorism must not be conflated with the Kashmir issue, calling it a “completely unacceptable international crime”. “Jammu and Kashmir legally acceded to India in 1947. Our position remains that illegally occupied territories must be returned to India,” the minister added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India’s Firm Stand Post-Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam attack, which India has described as a barbaric act of cross-border terrorism, led to intensified military responses, including the ongoing Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also signaled a shift in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine post-attack, warning that India will not hesitate to strike terrorist camps across the border if provoked again.

“The doctrine has changed,” Modi stated last week. “India will strike at the heart of terror decisively if attacked.”

No Role of Trump in India-Pak Ceasefire: Jaishankar

Addressing questions about the May 12 ceasefire that ended 100 hours of military conflict between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar firmly denied any mediation role by then US President Donald Trump. “This is a bilateral issue. The US was in the United States. We handled it ourselves,” he quipped.

Trump had earlier claimed credit for the ceasefire, saying he “sure as hell helped” defuse tensions. However, India has repeatedly clarified that no third-party intervention took place.

Jaishankar concluded by underlining that terrorism is a global threat. “India wants a definitive end to terrorism. The ceasefire may have paused military actions, but if attacks continue, there will be consequences. Pakistan must understand this clearly,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘No Blood Flowing In Modi’s Veins, But Hot Sindoor’, Says PM Narendra Modi In Bikaner

Filed under

Pakistan Terrorism S Jaishankar

Vietnamese government has

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report
Iranian Foreign Minister

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect
Industrialist Gautam Adan

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit
newsx

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress
When talking about treks

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...
newsx

Gautam Gambhir Finally Breaks Silence On Rohit-Kohli Test Retirement: ‘Anyone in This Country…’
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

Vietnam Orders Telegram Messaging App Blocked Over Data Cooperation Failure: Report

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

US-Iran Nuclear Talks to Resume Today – Here’s What to Expect

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Industrialist Gautam Adani Addresses Rising Northeast Investors Summit

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You...

Entertainment

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Who is Madenur Manu? Kannada Comedy Star Arrested Over Alleged Rape And Pregnancy of Actress

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Tamannaah Bhatia Named Mysore Sandal Soap Ambassador, Sparks Outcry In Karnataka

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Kamal Haasan Remembers Sivaji Ganesan’s Humility And Perfectionism During ‘Thevar Magan’

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3 Lakhs

Who Is Faraz Khan? Tiger Shroff’s Co-Star Accuses Ganapath Makers Of Not Paying Him ₹3

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out Publications Over Fake Kannada Row News

How Many Times Have I Declared I Am Not On X: Sonu Nigam Calls Out

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’