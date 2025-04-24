Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu (on its own) action and order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

A letter petition has been sent to the CJI, asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu action into the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists.


A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu (on its own) action and order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

This comes after a brutal incident where militants opened fire on a group of innocent tourists at Baisaran meadow, leaving 26 people dead, including a newlywed man from Kanpur and a local pony operator.

“It’s a Violation of Human Rights,” Says Lawyer

The petition was filed by Advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi, who described the massacre as a serious violation of human rights and a threat to the country’s national integrity.

He said the attack, which targeted unarmed and unsuspecting civilians enjoying a peaceful day out, shows the urgency for strong legal action.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Growing Fears After Article 370

In his letter to the Chief Justice, Tripathi also pointed out that while militancy in Kashmir had dropped after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this latest attack has reignited public fears.

“The revival of such brutal violence proves that terrorism is still a threat that must be dealt with firmly,” the plea reads.

A Call for Strong Legal Steps

Tripathi requested the Supreme Court to treat the issue with utmost seriousness and ensure that justice is done not just for the victims and their families, but also to send a strong message against terrorism.

He stressed the need for a central agency like the NIA to handle the investigation, so the attackers and their handlers can be identified and punished properly.

Must Read: Kashmir Pahalgam Terrorist Attack LIVE: Mortal Remains Of 26 Tourists Brought To Srinagar, PM Modi Is Back To India

Filed under

cji Letter petition NIA Pahalgam Terror Attack

newsx

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’:...
A disturbing video threat

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic
India cancels the SAARC v

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens
A letter petition has bee

Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist...
India closes Attari borde

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade
On Tuesday afternoon, a h

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’: PM Modi Assures Retaliation To Pahalgam Terror Attack

From The Soil Of Bihar I Say, India Will Identify, Track And Punish Every Terrorist’:...

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

Kashmiri Students Flee Dehradun After Threat Video from Hindu Raksha Dal Sparks Panic

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

What Is The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme That India Revoked For Pakistani Citizens

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

Where Is The Attari-Wagah Border — And How Its Closure Impacts India-Pakistan Trade

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

How Did The Pahalgam Terror Attack Unfold In The Baisaran Meadow?

Entertainment

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am Not A Lesbian

What Is JoJo Siwa’s Sexuality? Singer Makes It Clear On Celebrity Big Brother: I Am

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals Death Certificate

How Did Sophie Nyweide Die? Former Child Actor,24, Was Pregnant When She Passed Away, Reveals

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Old Video Of Saif Ali Khan Goes Viral For Showing Sympathy Towards Pakistan- Watch Here!

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

Watch: Kay Kay Menon’s Fierce Monologue From Shaurya Goes Viral Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling His Pregnant Wife Kiara Advani

‘Behave Yourself, You Want Me To Get Angry?’ Sidharth Malhotra Yells At Paparazzi For Troubling

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After