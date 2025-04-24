Letter Petition Sent To CJI to Step In and Order NIA Probe Into Pahalgam Tourist Killings

A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu (on its own) action and order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

A letter petition has been sent to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu (on its own) action and order an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the recent deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

This comes after a brutal incident where militants opened fire on a group of innocent tourists at Baisaran meadow, leaving 26 people dead, including a newlywed man from Kanpur and a local pony operator.

“It’s a Violation of Human Rights,” Says Lawyer

The petition was filed by Advocate Shiv Kumar Tripathi, who described the massacre as a serious violation of human rights and a threat to the country’s national integrity.

He said the attack, which targeted unarmed and unsuspecting civilians enjoying a peaceful day out, shows the urgency for strong legal action.

Growing Fears After Article 370

In his letter to the Chief Justice, Tripathi also pointed out that while militancy in Kashmir had dropped after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, this latest attack has reignited public fears.

“The revival of such brutal violence proves that terrorism is still a threat that must be dealt with firmly,” the plea reads.

A Call for Strong Legal Steps

Tripathi requested the Supreme Court to treat the issue with utmost seriousness and ensure that justice is done not just for the victims and their families, but also to send a strong message against terrorism.

He stressed the need for a central agency like the NIA to handle the investigation, so the attackers and their handlers can be identified and punished properly.