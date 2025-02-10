Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
Letter Threatening Bomb Blast Found At Ahmedabad Airport: Police Investigate

A concerning incident unfolded at Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad when authorities discovered a letter threatening a bomb blast.

A concerning incident unfolded at Sardar Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad when authorities discovered a letter threatening a bomb blast. The police are actively investigating the situation to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

 On Monday, Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, confirmed the discovery of the threatening letter. The letter, allegedly written by an unidentified person, was found within the airport premises. The content of the letter explicitly mentioned a plan to blow up the airport, raising immediate security concerns.

Police Response and Investigation

Following the discovery, security protocols were swiftly activated. The Ahmedabad police, in collaboration with airport security personnel, launched a thorough investigation. Bomb detection and disposal teams were deployed to conduct a comprehensive search of the airport facilities.

Sharad Singhal stated, “We have initiated an inquiry to trace the source of the letter and identify the person responsible. All necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of passengers and airport operations.”

Enhanced Security Measures

In light of the threat, security has been significantly heightened at the airport. Additional personnel have been deployed, and stringent screening processes have been implemented for passengers and luggage.

Authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security measures. They assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain normal operations at the airport without compromising safety.

Ongoing Investigation

The police are examining surveillance footage and other evidence to identify the individual behind the threat. Investigators are also exploring potential motives and connections to any extremist activities.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement agencies remain vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents. The authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring the security of all travelers and personnel at Sardar Patel International Airport.

