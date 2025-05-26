Liberian Ship Sinks Spilling Oil And Cargo, ICG Ship Saksham Launches Counter Pollution Operations

A major environmental concern has emerged off the Kerala coast after a Liberia-flagged container ship, MV MSC ELSA 3, sank 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha on Sunday morning.

A major environmental concern has emerged off the Kerala coast after a Liberia-flagged container ship, MV MSC ELSA 3, sank 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha on Sunday morning. The vessel, en route to Kochi from Vizhinjam, went down after tilting sharply due to flooding in one of its holds.

The ship, carrying 640 containers—including 13 with hazardous materials and chemicals like calcium carbide—also had over 450 metric tonnes of fuel onboard. The spill, initially detected across a 2×1 nautical mile patch, raised serious fears of marine and coastal contamination. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) immediately swung into action, deploying Ship Saksham for pollution response and dispatching a Dornier aircraft to assess the situation and spray dispersants.

#WATCH | ICG Ship Saksham, already on standby in Pollution Response (PR) configuration, was deployed to begin counter-pollution operations and an ICG Dornier aircraft was launched for aerial assessment and the dispersal of Oil Spill Dispersant (OSD) across a wide area after a… pic.twitter.com/bdb9qpsCvm — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2025

Authorities confirmed that all 24 crew members—including nationals from Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine, and Georgia—were rescued safely by the ICG and INS Sujata.

Coastal Areas on Alert

The Kerala government has issued a coastal alert, especially for districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, as nearly 100 containers from the vessel are reported drifting toward the shore. Fishing has been banned in a 20-nautical mile radius from the site, and residents have been urged not to touch any foreign objects found at sea or ashore.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted that oil and container drift may affect key coastal zones within 36 to 48 hours. Rapid response teams have been activated to recover drifting cargo and manage environmental risk.

The Coast Guard, Navy, state police, disaster management teams, and port authorities are jointly operating booms and skimmers to contain and remove the spilled oil as efforts continue to prevent the spill from reaching Kerala’s ecologically sensitive coastline.

