Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Liberian Ship Sinks Spilling Oil And Cargo, ICG Ship Saksham Launches Counter Pollution Operations

Liberian Ship Sinks Spilling Oil And Cargo, ICG Ship Saksham Launches Counter Pollution Operations

A major environmental concern has emerged off the Kerala coast after a Liberia-flagged container ship, MV MSC ELSA 3, sank 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha on Sunday morning.

Liberian Ship Sinks Spilling Oil And Cargo, ICG Ship Saksham Launches Counter Pollution Operations


A major environmental concern has emerged off the Kerala coast after a Liberia-flagged container ship, MV MSC ELSA 3, sank 15 nautical miles southwest of Alappuzha on Sunday morning. The vessel, en route to Kochi from Vizhinjam, went down after tilting sharply due to flooding in one of its holds.

The ship, carrying 640 containers—including 13 with hazardous materials and chemicals like calcium carbide—also had over 450 metric tonnes of fuel onboard. The spill, initially detected across a 2×1 nautical mile patch, raised serious fears of marine and coastal contamination. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) immediately swung into action, deploying Ship Saksham for pollution response and dispatching a Dornier aircraft to assess the situation and spray dispersants.

Authorities confirmed that all 24 crew members—including nationals from Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine, and Georgia—were rescued safely by the ICG and INS Sujata.

Coastal Areas on Alert

The Kerala government has issued a coastal alert, especially for districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, as nearly 100 containers from the vessel are reported drifting toward the shore. Fishing has been banned in a 20-nautical mile radius from the site, and residents have been urged not to touch any foreign objects found at sea or ashore.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted that oil and container drift may affect key coastal zones within 36 to 48 hours. Rapid response teams have been activated to recover drifting cargo and manage environmental risk.

The Coast Guard, Navy, state police, disaster management teams, and port authorities are jointly operating booms and skimmers to contain and remove the spilled oil as efforts continue to prevent the spill from reaching Kerala’s ecologically sensitive coastline.

Must Read: Why Was My Life Ruined? Tej Pratap Yadav’s Ex-Wife Aishwarya Rai Breaks Out In Tears

Filed under

Pollution Control Ship Sinks

newsx

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans
newsx

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness
newsx

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons
Spotlight On The Legend:

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...
newsx

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered
newsx

Priyank Panchal Calls It Quits: Announces Retirement From Cricket
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

KKR Set To Part Ways with Venkatesh Iyer? Ex-India Star Spills the Beans

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

Ajit Doval To Skip Key Security Meet In Moscow Due To Illness

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

MI’s Suryakumar Yadav Creates Record: 600 Plus Runs In Multiple IPL Seasons

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was...

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Who Is The New Assam Congress President? Answered

Entertainment

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was A Parrot, Not Caged”

Spotlight On The Legend: Kamal Haasan Gets Candid About Stardom And Survival, Says “I Was

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

Mithi Scam Saga: Dino Morea’s Real-Life Thriller Unfolds As EOW Turns the Spotlight On Him

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik, Cast Raghav Juyal Instead

King: Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan’s Film Makers Reject The Freelancer Actor Navneet Malik,

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Who is Prachi Pisat? Marathi Actress Alleges Sudesh Mhashilkar Sent Her Vulgar Messages

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season