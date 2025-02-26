Life Ban On Criminally Convicted Politicians ‘Harsh’, Centre Tells Supreme Court

The Centre tells the Supreme Court that imposing a lifetime ban on criminally convicted politicians is 'harsh' and defends the six-year disqualification under the Representation of the People Act.

In a significant development, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that imposing a lifetime ban on criminally convicted politicians would be “harsh” and unnecessary. The government’s stance came in response to a petition seeking the disqualification of convicted politicians for life, alongside calls for faster disposal of criminal cases involving MPs and MLAs.

Centre’s Argument: Time-Limited Penalties Ensure Deterrence Without Unfair Harshness

The Centre, in its affidavit, clarified that limiting the duration of disqualification was in line with a well-established legal principle. According to the government, the period of disqualification for convicted politicians is not inherently unconstitutional. It said, “Penalties can be limited by time or quantum, and the principle of proportionality ensures fairness.”

The Centre argued that a time-based penalty ensures deterrence while avoiding undue harshness, stressing that Parliament is within its rights to determine the duration of such penalties.

The Petition and Its Ramifications

The petition, filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeks to impose a life-long disqualification on politicians convicted of criminal offenses, alongside an expedited judicial process for MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges. The Centre stated that the issue raised by the petition has wide-reaching consequences and falls squarely within the realm of legislative policy, which the judiciary should not overrule.

Disqualification Period Under the Representation of the People Act

Under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Section 8(1), a politician convicted of a criminal offense faces a six-year disqualification from the date of conviction or, if imprisoned, from the date of release. The Centre emphasized that the disqualification period, defined by Parliament, cannot be altered by judicial intervention.

The government argued that the six-year period is the maximum disqualification allowed, and Parliament retains the discretion to extend or reduce it, but imposing a lifetime ban would be excessive.

Judicial Review and Parliamentary Power

The Centre further defended the constitutionality of the law, stating that while the Supreme Court can declare provisions unconstitutional, it would be inappropriate to replace the six-year disqualification with a lifetime ban. The Centre emphasized that it is not the judiciary’s role to impose a specific penalty when Parliament has already determined the duration of disqualification.

The Centre also pointed out that the laws governing disqualification are constitutional, within Parliament’s authority, and do not suffer from issues like excessive delegation. The law ensures proportionality and reasonability in penalties, reflecting the gravity of the offense.

Distinction Between Basis and Effect of Disqualification

The Centre explained that the petition misinterprets the difference between the basis and effect of disqualification. While the basis—conviction for a criminal offense—remains constant, the effect of this conviction, as defined by Parliament, is temporary and limited by time.

Misapplication of Constitutional Provisions

The Centre also refuted the petitioner’s reliance on Articles 102 and 191 of the Constitution, which deal with disqualification for membership in Parliament or state legislatures. These articles empower Parliament to create laws governing disqualification, and the government stressed that Parliament’s power to determine the grounds and duration of disqualification is well within the constitutional framework.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for the Petition?

The Supreme Court, on February 10, sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission regarding the constitutional validity of Sections 8 and 9 of the Representation of the People Act. The petition and the Centre’s affidavit highlight the ongoing debate over how to handle criminally convicted politicians and whether stricter disqualification measures are necessary.

