Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied – NewsX Exclusive

In a major verdict, self-styled Christian preacher Bajinder Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, blackmail, and other serious crimes. Victim’s lawyer Anil Sagar, in an exclusive interview with NewsX, called the judgment a long-overdue moment of justice.

In a landmark ruling, self-proclaimed Christian preacher Bajinder Singh has been sentenced to life imprisonment for heinous crimes, including rape and blackmail. Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Anil Sagar, the victim’s lawyer, called the verdict a long-overdue moment of justice while condemning the accused’s repeated offenses and blatant disregard for the law.

Justice Delayed but Delivered

Anil Sagar emphasized that while justice has been delayed for seven years since the FIR was registered in 2018, the verdict reaffirms faith in the Indian judiciary. “In our culture, we call courts the ‘Temple of Justice.’ Though delayed, today’s sentencing proves that justice prevails,” he stated.

Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment until his last breath. Sagar highlighted the disturbing pattern of religious figures misusing their influence, drawing comparisons with past cases like Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim. “This is not about any one religion—it’s about those who exploit faith for personal gain,” he added.

A History of Criminal Offenses

Sagar outlined Singh’s long list of criminal activities spanning nearly two decades. According to the lawyer, Singh had seven FIRs registered against him for various crimes, including rape, forced conversions, and land grabbing. His criminal record reportedly dates back to his teenage years, when he allegedly committed violent crimes, including murder.

Despite being granted conditional bail in 2018, Singh continued to commit similar offenses. “While on bail, he violated every condition, including witness intimidation and leaving the country without court permission,” Sagar explained. In December, a fresh FIR was lodged under Section 354 for sexual harassment, further cementing his reputation as a repeat offender.

A Cult of Fear and Fraud

Sagar exposed Singh’s manipulation tactics, revealing that he lured his victims with promises of religious appointments, such as heading his ministry’s UK chapter. However, once under his control, they faced sexual exploitation and blackmail through recorded videos. “He would threaten to release these videos to silence his victims,” Sagar revealed.

The lawyer also debunked Singh’s so-called “miracle healings,” calling them outright fraud. “The people he ‘cured’ were either paid actors or coerced into pretending they were sick. If he really has divine healing powers, let him spend an hour daily at a hospital proving it,” Sagar sarcastically remarked.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

For the victim’s family, the verdict has brought immense relief after years of suffering. “They have endured threats, false cases, and even character assassination,” Sagar said. The family faced public humiliation, with the accused branding the victim a “prostitute” and accusing her of making false allegations.

With the sentencing now in place, Singh is expected to appeal. However, Sagar remains confident that justice will hold. “We will examine the detailed order and challenge the acquittal of his five co-accused who were involved in abetting the crimes,” he affirmed.

The sentencing of Bajinder Singh marks a significant victory against religious exploitation and criminal impunity. As the legal battle continues, the case serves as a stark reminder that no individual, regardless of their influence, is above the law.

