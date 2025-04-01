Life Sentence To ‘Yashu, Yashu’ Pastor Bajinder Singh: Punbjab Court

Mohali Court awards life imprisonment to Pastor Bajinder Singh in a 2018 sexual harassment case.

Punjab | Mohali Court awards life imprisonment to Pastor Bajinder Singh in a 2018 sexual harassment case. pic.twitter.com/Jz81Nn87Mq — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

Pastor Bajinder Singh sexual assault case victim’s lawyer, Advocate Anil Sagar says, “He was popular as a spiritual leader. His followers used to call him ‘Papa ji’. When this kind of crime is committed by such a person, an exemplary punishment must be given. We are satisfied with the quantum of sentence, which is life imprisonment. He has to stay behind bars until his last breath…”

