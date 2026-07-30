Lift Failure: Supreme Court Explains Who Can Be Held Responsible, Says It’s ‘Not Just One Entity’

In a big ruling, the Supreme Court said that for a lift accident responsibility will not just land on one party alone. Instead, the lift manufacturer, the maintenance agency, and the building owner will all be answerable for making sure passenger safety is kept in place. The court also called elevators “common carriers”, in a way that is similar to public transport, and it noted that the people inside a lift really have no practical say in how it works; they fully rely on it for their safety. The judgment was delivered while the court was also upholding ₹3.01 crore compensation for the family of a diplomat who died in a lift accident at the R&AW headquarters in 2003.

Who Will Pay Compensation If Lift Falls?

The Supreme Court said that people injured in a lift accident don’t really need to figure out, who exactly was behind it, before they go for compensation. In other words they can go after the whole amount from any one of the people or companies tagged as responsible. Later on, those parties can argue among themselves about the proper way to split the liability.

Here, Otis Elevator said the incident happened because of human error, and also claimed it had already advised installing a voltage stabiliser. But the court held a different view, it noted the lift had a history of technical problems.

The court went on that even after realizing these issues, the company didn’t carry out the needed remedies in a proper manner, nor did it clearly declare the lift unsafe for use.

What Happened in the 2003 Lift Accident?

The Supreme Court ruling stems from a 2003 lift accident at the R&AW headquarters, where diplomat Vipin Handa apparently lost his life. The court then reaffirmed the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) order, which asked for ₹3.01 crore as compensation for his family.

Alongside that, it ordered 9% annual interest from the date of the accident, and 12% interest if the compensation amount is not settled within 90 days.

As per the court, the mishap happened due to voltage fluctuations that apparently weren’t corrected for close to eight months. The lift became stuck between floors, and during the rescue process it suddenly began moving again, trapping Handa in a fatal way.

The court observed that this matter underlines why lift safety is extremely important. It also said even minor concerns like sudden jolts or odd noises can upset passengers, and those signs should never be overlooked.

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