Thursday, February 20, 2025
  HOME»
  India»
  Light Showers Cool the Capital, Here's What IMD Predicts

Light Showers Cool the Capital, Here’s What IMD Predicts

 The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday. The National Capital has woken up to light showers and drizzle on Thursday. The rains brought relief to residents amid rising temperatures and constantly changing weather conditions.

Light Showers Cool the Capital, Here’s What IMD Predicts

IMD HEAVY RAINS


The National Capital has woken up to light rains drizzles on Thursday. The National Capital has woken up to light showers and drizzle on Thursday. The rains brought relief to residents amid rising temperatures and constantly changing weather conditions.

Strong surface winds (20-30 km/h) are expected, with a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 13°C.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi predicts ‘moderate’ air quality from February 20–21, with AQI levels expected to range from ‘poor’ to ‘moderate’ over the next six days.

IMD’S Update:

In its latest update, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a western disturbance is affecting the national capital’s weather, leading to partially cloudy skies.

“There is a chance of light rain or drizzle in some areas of Delhi NCR,” said an IMD official.

Cloudy skies and isolated drizzles are expected until afternoon.

For tomorrow, smog and partly cloudy skies throughout the day are expected. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi are likely to range between 26 to 28°C and 10 to 12°C, respectively, on Friday.

The IMD has predicted light rainfall or drizzle at several locations across Delhi, including areas like Rohini, Badli, Pitampura, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, Jafrabad, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantt, Palam, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to IMD, a gradual rise in temperatures after the weekend is expected.

Several other states such as Punjab , Haryana , North Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh will experience scattered showers . Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad are experiencing rain and snowfall, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will witness scattered snowfall until February 23.

Filed under

DELHI RAINS

