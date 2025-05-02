Lights, Jets, Action: IAF Turns Expressway Into a Nighttime Runway Show, IAF’s Rafale And MiG-29 In The Air

In a country where highways double as lifelines, the Ganga Expressway has now added a new role to its résumé—emergency airbase.

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh just witnessed a scene straight out of an action thriller—but with real jets, real pilots, and real power. This wasn’t a movie shoot or a Republic Day rehearsal; it was the Indian Air Force in full force, conducting a historic first-ever night landing drill on the newly constructed Ganga Expressway airstrip. For the first time, fighter jets touched down on a 3.5-kilometer stretch of highway built for 24×7 military operations, proving that India’s infrastructure isn’t just about roads—it’s about runways of readiness. As engines roared and navigation lights sliced through the dark sky, Shahjahanpur turned into a live-action display of India’s air dominance, announcing loud and clear: the sky isn’t the limit, it’s our territory.

So, what’s the big deal? Everything. In a country where highways double as lifelines, the Ganga Expressway has now added a new role to its résumé—emergency airbase. Fighter jets like Rafale, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 weren’t just practicing; they were proving a point: that India’s defense forces can operate anytime, anywhere—even off a highway at night. This wasn’t just a test of hardware, but of strategy, speed, and synergy between civil infrastructure and military precision. If you’re picturing Top Gun: India Edition, you’re close—only this wasn’t Hollywood, it was Hindustan, and the pilots weren’t actors, they were warriors in the sky.

Jets That Stole The Show

The IAF brought out its frontline squad:

Rafale – The sleek French jet loaded with Meteor missiles and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems.

SU-30 MKI – The Indo-Russian heavyweight capable of long-range strikes.

Mirage 2000 – High-speed and deep-strike ready.

MiG-29 – Known for agility, speed, and stealth.

Jaguar – Designed for precise ground attack missions.

Each jet performed high-stakes takeoffs and landings under the cover of night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Transport Aircraft And Helicopters Join The Mission

This wasn’t just about fighter jets. The IAF made sure it was a full-spectrum drill:

C-130J Super Hercules – A workhorse for special forces deployment and disaster relief.

AN-32 – Trusted for troop transport, especially in challenging terrains.

MI-17 V5 – A multi-role helicopter used for search and rescue, med-evac, and more.

Every aircraft had a role to play, and each one delivered.

Why Now? Timing Matters

The drill came shortly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians. With India-Pakistan tensions at a peak, the message was clear: India is always ready, even at night, from any strip of asphalt.

Uttar Pradesh Becomes India’s Expressway Air Hub

Uttar Pradesh now hosts four expressway airstrips, with the Ganga Expressway being the first to support night operations:

Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Unnao)

Purvanchal Expressway (Sultanpur)

Bundelkhand Expressway (Etawah)

Ganga Expressway (Shahjahanpur)

With this upgrade, UP plays a critical role in boosting India’s rapid response and defense infrastructure.

Also Read: