Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Lights, Jets, Action: IAF Turns Expressway Into a Nighttime Runway Show, IAF’s Rafale And MiG-29 In The Air

Lights, Jets, Action: IAF Turns Expressway Into a Nighttime Runway Show, IAF’s Rafale And MiG-29 In The Air

In a country where highways double as lifelines, the Ganga Expressway has now added a new role to its résumé—emergency airbase.

Lights, Jets, Action: IAF Turns Expressway Into a Nighttime Runway Show, IAF’s Rafale And MiG-29 In The Air


Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh just witnessed a scene straight out of an action thriller—but with real jets, real pilots, and real power. This wasn’t a movie shoot or a Republic Day rehearsal; it was the Indian Air Force in full force, conducting a historic first-ever night landing drill on the newly constructed Ganga Expressway airstrip. For the first time, fighter jets touched down on a 3.5-kilometer stretch of highway built for 24×7 military operations, proving that India’s infrastructure isn’t just about roads—it’s about runways of readiness. As engines roared and navigation lights sliced through the dark sky, Shahjahanpur turned into a live-action display of India’s air dominance, announcing loud and clear: the sky isn’t the limit, it’s our territory.

So, what’s the big deal? Everything. In a country where highways double as lifelines, the Ganga Expressway has now added a new role to its résumé—emergency airbase. Fighter jets like Rafale, Mirage 2000, and MiG-29 weren’t just practicing; they were proving a point: that India’s defense forces can operate anytime, anywhere—even off a highway at night. This wasn’t just a test of hardware, but of strategy, speed, and synergy between civil infrastructure and military precision. If you’re picturing Top Gun: India Edition, you’re close—only this wasn’t Hollywood, it was Hindustan, and the pilots weren’t actors, they were warriors in the sky.

Jets That Stole The Show

The IAF brought out its frontline squad:

  • Rafale – The sleek French jet loaded with Meteor missiles and cutting-edge electronic warfare systems.
  • SU-30 MKI – The Indo-Russian heavyweight capable of long-range strikes.
  • Mirage 2000 – High-speed and deep-strike ready.
  • MiG-29 – Known for agility, speed, and stealth.
  • Jaguar – Designed for precise ground attack missions.

Each jet performed high-stakes takeoffs and landings under the cover of night.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Transport Aircraft And Helicopters Join The Mission

  • This wasn’t just about fighter jets. The IAF made sure it was a full-spectrum drill:
  • C-130J Super Hercules – A workhorse for special forces deployment and disaster relief.
  • AN-32 – Trusted for troop transport, especially in challenging terrains.
  • MI-17 V5 – A multi-role helicopter used for search and rescue, med-evac, and more.
  • Every aircraft had a role to play, and each one delivered.

Why Now? Timing Matters

The drill came shortly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians. With India-Pakistan tensions at a peak, the message was clear: India is always ready, even at night, from any strip of asphalt.

Uttar Pradesh Becomes India’s Expressway Air Hub

Uttar Pradesh now hosts four expressway airstrips, with the Ganga Expressway being the first to support night operations:

  • Agra-Lucknow Expressway (Unnao)
  • Purvanchal Expressway (Sultanpur)
  • Bundelkhand Expressway (Etawah)
  • Ganga Expressway (Shahjahanpur)

With this upgrade, UP plays a critical role in boosting India’s rapid response and defense infrastructure.

Also Read:

Filed under

Rafale And MiG-29

Veteran Indian batter Che

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour
newsx

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh
newsx

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success
newsx

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...
Former India pacer S Sree

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy
After the terror attack i

Who Carried Out Pahalgam Terror Attack? Indian Intelligence Uncovers Full List of Terrorists, Boosts Crackdown...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her WhatsApp

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After