Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates the hospital, has blamed former trustees for massive financial misappropriation, impacting hospital functioning.

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam


The controversy surrounding Mumbai’s prestigious Lilavati Hospital has taken a shocking turn, with current trustees accusing former trustees of financial fraud amounting to ₹1,200 crore and alleging the use of black magic within the hospital premises.

The scandal, which has already resulted in several police complaints and continuing investigations, intensified following the revelation of eight urns containing bones, human hair, rice, and other ritualistic materials under the office of the present trustees. The disclosures have raised serious doubts regarding occult practices being employed within the institution.

Massive Financial Irregularities Uncovered

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, which operates the hospital, has blamed former trustees for massive financial misappropriation, impacting hospital functioning. As per Prashant Mehta, the trust’s Permanent Resident Trustee, forensic audits detected fund siphoning worth more than ₹1,500 crore.

We conducted audits, and the forensic auditors have submitted over five reports categorically indicating that more than ₹1,500 crore has been diverted and misused by this illegal group of trustees, where majority of them are NRIs and who reside in Dubai and Belgium,” said Mehta.

The forensic audits, done by Chetan Dalal Investigation and Management Services and ADB and Associates, revealed that former trustees purportedly had illegal dealings with third-party distributors, diverted trust funds to personal accounts for expenses, and manipulated the procurement process.

Allegations of Occult Practices

In an even more shocking turn of events, black magic charges were leveled when the new trustees assumed responsibility for the hospital. Parambir Singh, the Executive Director of the hospital and ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner, said that some of the hospital staff reported to them about alleged black magic operations.

Some staff reported that black magic-type objects were buried under the floor of the present trustees’ room. Under video recording and in the presence of witnesses, we excavated the floor and discovered eight urns filled with human remains, bones, hair, rice, and other usual black magic items,” Singh said.

The trustees tried to lodge a police complaint under Maharashtra’s anti-superstition act. But when the police allegedly declined to register the case, they moved court, which directed an inquiry into the charges.

The trust has already made several First Information Reports (FIRs) against erstwhile trustees, and a fourth legal case is pending at the magistrate’s court. Complaints have also been made to the police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), considering the magnitude of the suspected financial offenses.

“We are dedicated to protecting the integrity of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust and ensuring that healthcare service funds are used for the exclusive benefit of patients who depend on us every day,” said Mehta.

