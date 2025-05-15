Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn’t hold back during his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he made strong comments about Pakistan’s worsening economic condition and its repeated requests for financial aid from international lenders.

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn’t hold back during his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he made strong comments about Pakistan’s worsening economic condition and its repeated requests for financial aid from international lenders. His remarks came during his first official trip to the region since India carried out “Operation Sindoor,” a series of military strikes earlier in May.

In a speech that mixed national pride with tough criticism, Mr. Singh said, “What can I say about Pakistan. After begging and begging, that country is in such a position that you can say that the line of beggars begins wherever Pakistan stands.”

Context Behind the Remarks: IMF Bailout for Pakistan

Mr. Singh’s comments followed fresh news of Pakistan receiving another financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Just days ago, the IMF approved a disbursement of $1.023 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), raising the total aid provided under the current programme to about $2.1 billion.

Taking a direct swipe, Mr. Singh compared India’s position with that of Pakistan, highlighting India’s financial strength.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You must have heard, they once again went to the International Monetary Fund to ask for money, while India is among those countries that fund the IMF to help poor countries,” he said.

Operation Sindoor and the Military Exchange in May

The Defence Minister’s visit wasn’t just about speeches—it was also about assessing the situation on the ground after a tense week of cross-border military action. On May 7, India launched a precision strike operation, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan-occupied territory. This action was reportedly in response to increased militant activity near the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan retaliated over the next few days, attempting strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. India answered back with force on May 10, hitting eight Pakistani airbases using long-range missiles and other advanced weaponry.

The back-and-forth eventually ended in a ceasefire agreement that was reached during a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on the afternoon of May 10.

Strategic Briefings in Srinagar

While in Srinagar, Mr. Singh was given detailed briefings by top defence officials at the XV Corps headquarters. The briefings included updates on the recent operations, current troop deployments, and intelligence on any possible future threats.

Sources said that the Defence Minister appreciated the swift and calculated response shown by the Indian Armed Forces during the recent escalation and expressed confidence in their ability to handle any challenge.

Morale Boost for Frontline Soldiers

In addition to high-level military discussions, Rajnath Singh also took time to meet and interact with frontline soldiers stationed in the region. These meetings, as officials described, were meant to boost the morale of the troops and reassure them of the nation’s unwavering support.

Mr. Singh praised the bravery and commitment of the armed forces, especially in the face of cross-border threats and challenging terrain.

A Visit That Sends a Message

This visit to Jammu and Kashmir wasn’t just a routine stop—it carried a strong message. Between direct criticism of Pakistan’s economy and India’s assertive military response earlier in the month, Mr. Singh’s trip reflected both national confidence and strategic intent.

As tensions remain sensitive along the border, India’s defence establishment appears focused on maintaining readiness while sending a clear signal: any provocation will be met with firm and calculated responses, both militarily and diplomatically.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Declares Indian Diplomat Persona Non Grata After India’s Tit-For-Tat Move

Filed under

Pakistan Rajnath Singh

newsx

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram
The Supreme Court on Thur

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20
Donald Trump and Apple CE

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...
newsx

‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At...
Trump says U.S. nearing I

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees
newsx

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram

Babar Azam Trolled By Sam Billings Over Embarrassing Cricket Record on Instagram

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Supreme Court to Hear Key Challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025 on May 20

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can Take Care Of Themselves

Donald Trump Tells Apple CEO Tim Cook: Don’t Want You Building In India, They Can...

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Trump Says US Close To Nuclear Deal With Iran, Tehran ‘Sort Of’ Agrees

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage

Watch: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spots Massive Solar Flare and Racing Plasma Burst in Rare Ultraviolet Footage

Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To Stay Quite

Sean ‘Diddy’ Comb’s Ex Girlfriend Alleges He Raped Her And Compensated With $20 Million To

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

At Cannes: Karan Johar Unveils ‘Homebound’ Poster With Star Trio Ahead Of Cannes Premier

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

‘Thug Life’ Promotions Resume: Kamal Haasan-Starrer Trailer & Audio Launch Official Dates Revealed

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Hulu Unveils First Look At ‘King Of The Hill’ Revival Featuring Older Cast

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Cassie Breaks Down Why She Cried When Diddy Kissed Her For The First Time

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom