‘Line Of Beggars Begins Where Pakistan Stands’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Takes A Dig At Pakistan’s Economic Troubles

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn’t hold back during his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he made strong comments about Pakistan’s worsening economic condition and its repeated requests for financial aid from international lenders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh didn’t hold back during his latest visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he made strong comments about Pakistan’s worsening economic condition and its repeated requests for financial aid from international lenders. His remarks came during his first official trip to the region since India carried out “Operation Sindoor,” a series of military strikes earlier in May.

In a speech that mixed national pride with tough criticism, Mr. Singh said, “What can I say about Pakistan. After begging and begging, that country is in such a position that you can say that the line of beggars begins wherever Pakistan stands.”

Context Behind the Remarks: IMF Bailout for Pakistan

Mr. Singh’s comments followed fresh news of Pakistan receiving another financial package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Just days ago, the IMF approved a disbursement of $1.023 billion to Pakistan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), raising the total aid provided under the current programme to about $2.1 billion.

Taking a direct swipe, Mr. Singh compared India’s position with that of Pakistan, highlighting India’s financial strength.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“You must have heard, they once again went to the International Monetary Fund to ask for money, while India is among those countries that fund the IMF to help poor countries,” he said.

Operation Sindoor and the Military Exchange in May

The Defence Minister’s visit wasn’t just about speeches—it was also about assessing the situation on the ground after a tense week of cross-border military action. On May 7, India launched a precision strike operation, targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan-occupied territory. This action was reportedly in response to increased militant activity near the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan retaliated over the next few days, attempting strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. India answered back with force on May 10, hitting eight Pakistani airbases using long-range missiles and other advanced weaponry.

The back-and-forth eventually ended in a ceasefire agreement that was reached during a conversation between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries on the afternoon of May 10.

Strategic Briefings in Srinagar

While in Srinagar, Mr. Singh was given detailed briefings by top defence officials at the XV Corps headquarters. The briefings included updates on the recent operations, current troop deployments, and intelligence on any possible future threats.

Sources said that the Defence Minister appreciated the swift and calculated response shown by the Indian Armed Forces during the recent escalation and expressed confidence in their ability to handle any challenge.

Morale Boost for Frontline Soldiers

In addition to high-level military discussions, Rajnath Singh also took time to meet and interact with frontline soldiers stationed in the region. These meetings, as officials described, were meant to boost the morale of the troops and reassure them of the nation’s unwavering support.

Mr. Singh praised the bravery and commitment of the armed forces, especially in the face of cross-border threats and challenging terrain.

A Visit That Sends a Message

This visit to Jammu and Kashmir wasn’t just a routine stop—it carried a strong message. Between direct criticism of Pakistan’s economy and India’s assertive military response earlier in the month, Mr. Singh’s trip reflected both national confidence and strategic intent.

As tensions remain sensitive along the border, India’s defence establishment appears focused on maintaining readiness while sending a clear signal: any provocation will be met with firm and calculated responses, both militarily and diplomatically.