Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Live Tv
Liquor Banned In 19 Religious Cities Of Madhya Pradesh From Today

This decision, aimed at promoting de-addiction and preserving the sanctity of sacred sites, was approved by the state Cabinet on January 24, 2025, during a meeting held in Maheshwar.

Liquor Banned In 19 Religious Cities Of Madhya Pradesh From Today


Under the new directive, all liquor outlets, including shops and bars, will be shut down within the designated urban and rural areas. The prohibition will be enforced in cities such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Mandla, Datia, Panna, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. Additionally, the ban extends to gram panchayats in Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the move as a “historic step towards de-addiction,” emphasizing that the decision aligns with the cultural and spiritual sentiments of the people. The prohibition will cover areas of religious significance, including one municipal corporation, six municipal councils, six city councils, and six gram panchayats.

Some of the prominent holy sites affected by the ban include Ujjain’s Mahakal city, Amarkantak— the origin of the Narmada River, Orchha’s Ram Raja temple area, Omkareshwar, Satdhara in Mandla, Multai’s Tapti river origin, Pitambara Devi Peeth in Datia, and Pashupatinath temple area in Mandsaur.

With this decision, the Madhya Pradesh government aims to reinforce social and cultural values while ensuring that religious places remain free from the influence of alcohol.

