Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 27, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Liquor Policy Scam: BJP’s Ravindra Singh Negi Accuses AAP Of Corruption

Liquor Policy Scam: BJP’s Ravindra Singh Negi Accuses AAP Of Corruption

BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Liquor Policy Scam: BJP’s Ravindra Singh Negi Accuses AAP Of Corruption

BJP MLA Ravindra Negi


BJP MLA Ravindra Singh Negi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the alleged irregularities in the liquor policy, citing the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Addressing the issue in the Delhi Assembly, he said that the report’s findings on the alleged Rs 2,000 crore scam would be thoroughly discussed.

“The CAG report presented on the liquor policy scam will be discussed in detail in the House today… The scam of around 2000 crores in the liquor policy will be discussed today,” Negi said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Responding to the suspension of opposition MLAs, Negi criticized AAP for its stance, accusing them of disregarding constitutional principles.
“Your (opposition) are roaming around with the picture of Baba Saheb Ambedkar, but you should follow the Constitution as told by him… They (AAP) feel that they are still in power, but they should remember that they are out of power now, ” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress demanded that the scope of investigation into the Delhi liquor scam be expanded following revelations in the CAG report, which was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC office here, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav and senior leader Sandeep Dikshit said that the CAG report should be investigated by the Public Accounts Committee.

So, PACs should be formed as soon as possible, and those involved in the loot should be punished. They added that the details of the CAG report must be brought into public discourse also.

Welcoming the tabling of the report on the Delhi Excise Scam, Yadav and Dikshit asserted that Congress stood vindicated, as it was the party that had lodged a formal complaint against the liquor policy.

They also called for an investigation into the involvement of certain BJP leaders, whose names, they claimed, were brought to the notice of the Delhi Police Commissioner at the time of the policy’s implementation. Suggesting that both AAP and BJP acted in collusion in pushing the excise policy–which was later withdrawn–the Congress leaders pointed out that the policy was approved by the then Lieutenant Governor.

They also referred to the permission granted for opening liquor vends in non-conforming wards, stating that municipal corporations were responsible for such approvals. Since the BJP was in power in the municipal corporations at the time, they argued, its role in granting permissions must also be scrutinised. They said it raises important questions, which need to be answered.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: SC Halts CBI Probe After BJP Govt Assures Impartial Investigation

Filed under

CAG report Delhi BJP

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Suspected Terror Attack In Israel? Vehicle Plows Into Pedestrians In Haifa, Several Injured

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

Nirav Modi’s ‘Confidential’ Process Blocking UK Extradition Unlikely To Conclude Soon

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot Faulkner

India Is Becoming An Economic Powerhouse And A Key Part Of The World’s Future: Scot...

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

Trump Says Mexico and Canada Tariffs Will Go Into Effect on March 4

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Entertainment

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues Steals The Spotlight

What Is The Internet Saying About Sikandar Teaser? Salman Khan’s High-Octane Action And Punchy Dialogues

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard