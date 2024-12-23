Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

Air India Express flight from Surat to Bangkok faced rumors of a liquor shortage, while a separate flight saw a heated armrest dispute.

Liquor Shortage Or Rumors? What Really Happened On The Surat-Bangkok Air India Express Flight

A curious incident took place on the inaugural Air India Express flight between Surat (Gujarat) and Bangkok (Thailand) when rumors began circulating that the flight had run out of liquor due to brisk sales. With 175 passengers and six crew members onboard, the flight sparked a flurry of social media posts claiming the airline had exhausted its alcohol supply, causing quite a stir. However, officials from Air India Express swiftly clarified the situation, stating that the liquor stock was sufficient and there was no shortage, contrary to claims circulating online.

As Gujarat enforces a ban on alcohol consumption, the sale of liquor on flights departing from Surat is understandably a unique situation. The airline, which offers a selection of alcoholic beverages during the flight, had reported brisk sales during the trip, but the stock was not exhausted as some passengers had claimed. According to officials, passengers on board are typically served a maximum of 100 ml of liquor each.

Onboard, Air India Express offers a selection of five types of liquor, with prices ranging from ₹400 to ₹600. Popular options include a 50 ml serving of Chivas Regal priced at ₹600, as well as 50 ml servings of Red Label, Bacardi White Rum, and Beefeater Gin for ₹400 each. Passengers can also enjoy a 330 ml bottle of Bira Lager for ₹400.

Interestingly, while the liquor controversy unfolded on the Surat-Bangkok flight, a separate incident on an Air India flight from Copenhagen to Delhi also made headlines. Two passengers on the Delhi-bound flight got into a physical altercation over the armrest space in the economy class section. The disagreement escalated into a heated argument, which ultimately led to the two passengers coming to blows as the plane neared its destination. Thankfully, the cabin crew intervened, and one passenger was relocated to another seat. By the time the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the issue was resolved, with the two passengers shaking hands before departing.

Both incidents underscore the complexity and unpredictability of air travel, especially in situations where passengers’ emotions and expectations collide with the realities of flying. Whether it’s liquor sales on a flight or a simple armrest dispute, the airline industry continues to witness moments of drama, leaving both passengers and crew with stories to tell long after they’ve touched down.

ALSO READ: Tragic Accident: Drunk Truck Driver Crushes 9 People Sleeping On Footpath, 3 Killed On The Spot, Driver Arrested

Filed under

Air India Express Liquor sales Liquor Shortage

Advertisement

Also Read

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

More Than 400 People Arrested In Assam In An Attempt To Eradicate Child Marriage

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

What is Smartphone Bypass Charging? A Must-Have Feature For Long Gaming Sessions

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh...

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called...

Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In Kolkata

Since 1902, Jewish Bakery Producing Christmas Cake Made By Muslims: Visit The Only Bakery In...

Entertainment

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh Lied

AP Dhillon Sets Stage On Fire With Karan Aujla Hours After Showing Evidence Diljit Dosanjh

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called Singer’s Outfit ‘Tea’

Taylor Swift Surprises Teen Fan With $5K Miu Miu Set In Hospital After She Called

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Is Justin Baldoni Addicted To Porn? Actor’s Past Comments Resurface Amid Blake Lively Allegations

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending The Move

Kichcha Sudeep Using English Title For New Movie Sparks Backlash, Actor Gets Furious While Defending

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox