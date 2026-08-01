‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

A post from a woman from West Bengal claims that she is an assistant professor and has really gone viral on social media, but not for the reason she probably thought. The woman, who is being identified as Arpita Chatterjee, shared a post on X aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but the focus quickly shifted away. She was trying to make a point, but instead of people reacting to her criticism, many users started pointing out grammatical issues in what she wrote, and then it turned into a heated online argument.

Grammar Errors Spark Online Debate

In her post, Arpita said she has two master’s degrees, a B.Ed. and she is currently pursuing a PhD. Then she questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking if he thinks his “blind followers” are fools, and also if she should be seen in the same way.

Dear @RahulGandhi , I am a proud Andhbhakt and an assistant professor, having two master’s degree(English and Education), having B.Ed. Degree too and pursuing PhD. According to you an Andhbhakt is an IDIOT. Am I an IDIOT ! Are you sure ? — Arpita Chatterjee (@asliarpita) July 29, 2026



Still, once the post went viral, a lot of social media users ended up focusing more on her English and not really on what she asked. Many users said the post had multiple grammatical misteps, or well, errors, which soon became the main topic of discussion online.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, ‘yes, you are an idiot because you have two master’s degrees but still don’t know English. If this small post has so many grammar mistakes, what can anyone expect? Degree should come with skill too.”

Second user wrote, “Ma’am, your degrees & the above statement prove that you’re literate but not Educated.”

Third user said, “This clearly shows that degrees alone don’t guarantee knowledge or critical thinking. Despite having so many degrees, you still call yourself an “andhbhakt.” That only reflects a lack of independent thinking, not education.”

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