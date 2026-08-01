LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

A West Bengal assistant professor's post targeting Rahul Gandhi went viral after social media users highlighted alleged grammar mistakes instead of discussing her criticism, sparking a heated online debate.

Professor's Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral. Photos: X
Professor's Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 11:29 IST

A post from a woman from West Bengal claims that she is an assistant professor and has really gone viral on social media, but not for the reason she probably thought. The woman, who is being identified as Arpita Chatterjee, shared a post on X aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but the focus quickly shifted away. She was trying to make a point, but instead of people reacting to her criticism, many users started pointing out grammatical issues in what she wrote, and then it turned into a heated online argument.

Grammar Errors Spark Online Debate

In her post, Arpita said she has two master’s degrees, a B.Ed. and she is currently pursuing a PhD. Then she questioned Rahul Gandhi, asking if he thinks his “blind followers” are fools, and also if she should be seen in the same way.

You Might Be Interested In


Still, once the post went viral, a lot of social media users ended up focusing more on her English and not really on what she asked. Many users said the post had multiple grammatical misteps, or well, errors, which soon became the main topic of discussion online.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, ‘yes, you are an idiot because you have two master’s degrees but still don’t know English. If this small post has so many grammar mistakes, what can anyone expect? Degree should come with skill too.”
Second user wrote, “Ma’am, your degrees & the above statement prove that you’re literate but not Educated.” 
Third user said, “This clearly shows that degrees alone don’t guarantee knowledge or critical thinking. Despite having so many degrees, you still call yourself an “andhbhakt.” That only reflects a lack of independent thinking, not education.” 

Also Read: Can’t Endure It Anymore’: 23-Year-Old Wife of International Kabaddi Player Dies by Suicide in Haryana 

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

RELATED News

SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

‘Can’t Endure It Anymore’: 23-Year-Old Wife of International Kabaddi Player Ends Life in Haryana

Chennai Power Cut 1 August: Check Out Full List Of Affected Areas, Electricity Outage Timings and Restoration Schedule Inside

‘I Got Influenced’: Ruchika Singh Apologises With Folded Hands Over PM Modi Abuse Video During NEET-UG Protest

‘Guide the Misguided’: PM Modi Forgives Those Who Abused Him During Jantar Mantar Protest

LATEST NEWS

The Hundred 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues’ Heartwarming Hug With Pakistan’s Fatima Sana Goes Viral After Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix | WATCH VIDEO

Indian Hotel Professional Marries Cambodian Woman in Traditional Church Wedding in Tamil Nadu

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Scraps Controversial FFE Program After UEFA, AFC Backlash, Says ‘Project Created Divisions’

8th Pay Commission: What Could Help Your Salary Double in 7 Years Besides Fitment Factor?

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

WWE SmackDown Results: Haku Returns, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes Brawl Ahead of SummerSlam 2026

Mrunal Thakur 5 Biggest Controversies: From Bipasha Basu’s ‘Manly Muscles’ Remark To Anushka Sharma Dig And Dhanush Dating Rumours

India at Commonwealth Games 2026 Today: From Lovlina Borgohain to Sakshi Chaudhary, Check All Indians in Action On August 1 | Complete Medal Events Schedule for Day 10, Timings and More

Got Income Tax Notice on WhatsApp? Don’t Click Until You Check These Warning Signs

Taapsee Pannu’s 5 Biggest Controversies: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal to Koffee With Karan, South Heroines’ Navel Comment Row

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral
‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral
‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral
‘Literate, Not Educated’: Professor’s Post on Rahul Gandhi Backfires, Own Grammar Mistakes Go Viral

QUICK LINKS